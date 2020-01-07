‘AGT Champions’ – Who Made It Through Tonight? 1/6/2020

America’s Got Talent returns on Monday night with the second season of The Champions. The reality series pits the best contestants from prior seasons against each other, in an effort to determine who is the best. The winner will receive a grand prize of $25K.

So, how did the contestants fare during the season premiere? Which contestants came up short and which came out on top to win the night? We will provide spoilers and live updates once the episode airs at 9/8c.

In the meantime, here’s a preview of what to expect:

There Are 10 Acts Slated to Perform During the Season Premiere

There are 10 acts who are scheduled to perform tonight. These acts include:

Paddy & Nicko – dance duo (France’s Got Talent 2016)

Mike Yung – singer (America’s Got Talent 2017)

Junior Creative Dance Crew – dance group (Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018)

Hans – singer (Australia’s Got Talent 2018)

Angelina Jordan – singer (Norway’s Got Talent 2014)

Jack Vidgen – singer (Australia’s Got Talent 2011)

Eddie Williams – strongman (Australia’s Got Talent 2019)

Dan Naturman – comedian (America’s Got Talent 2014)

Dania Diaz – magician (Spain’s Got Talent 2018)

Duo Transcend – trapeze duo (America’s Got Talent 2018)

The series will also see the return of Heidi Klum to the judges panel. Klum served as a judge on America’s Got Talent between 2013 and 2018, and she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s eager to reunite with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Britain’s Got Talent alum Alesha Dixon.

Heidi Klum Returns to ‘AGT’ After Being Absent the Past 2 Seasons

“It feels so good to be back and everyone has been so amazing,” Klum said. “You know, there were welcome signs everywhere, the whole audience was chanting my name. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was going beet red. It was just really sweet. I didn’t expect it for everyone to be this welcoming.”

Heidi Klum also hinted at a major performance by one of the contestants, which she awarded her golden buzzer. “I’m like, ‘How come this person is not a star already that we have not heard of this person yet again?'” she revealed. “I’m actually so honored and proud that I got to push my buzzer for this person and hopefully help them launch it or go to the next step.

Alesha Dixon Will Be Making Her ‘AGT’ Debut as a Panelist

The entertainer adds that her golden buzzer selection may have what it takes to win the entire competition. “I mean fingers and toes crossed that my golden buzzer is gonna win this thing,” she said. “I know I’ve said it before, but this time mark my words – this is it.”

Alesha Dixon has been a judge on the British iteration of AGT since 2012, but she said that it will take some time to get in step with Klum, Cowell and Mandel. “I’m kind of learning everyone’s personalities and character traits,” she told FOX News. “They’re all super easy and the blend is nice, because you never know when you put a panel together like how the chemistry is gonna be.”

