America’s Got Talent: The Champions continues tonight on NBC. The reality series pits 40 contestants from seasons past against each other, in an effort to determine which of them is the ultimate champion.

The official synopsis for the episode reads, “The competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; four acts advance, including one who receives a golden buzzer.”

We will provide SPOILERS and LIVE RECAP once the episode goes live at 8/7c. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of what to expect.

‘AGT Champions’ Preview

Ryan Neimiller is one of the contestants who is set to perform tonight. He is a comedian who often incorporates his physical disability into his act, and he competed during the last season of America’s Got Talent. He recently talked to Gold Derby about his return, and how he has his sights set on impressing one judge in particular.

“I’m pretty excited actually about Heidi,” Niemiller explained. “She is notoriously kind of harsh on comics sometimes. She doesn’t always get what the comedians are trying to do. She doesn’t necessarily like it right off the bat. And I love those kind of challenges.”

The comedian also talked about new judge Alesha Dixon, and his eagerness to make her laugh. “I’m excited to hear Alesha Dixon’s laugh in person. It’s such an iconic, very unique, clear laugh and I love that type of laugh at a comedy show,” he said. “It’s how you know you’ve really got somebody, when you hear that, so I’m hoping I hear that right away.”

As far as his career has gone since his AGT debut, Niemiller has been busier than ever. “Life since AGT has been crazy. I have been touring nonstop,” he revealed. “Right after the finals I flew home, I basically did laundry and took a nap and then went right back on the road. I signed up for ‘Champions’ because I feel I have a little unfinished business. I set a goal when I did Season 14 to win and I got close. Close isn’t enough for me.”

Niemiller joins a list of ten acts who will be performing tonight. The other nine include Ben Blaque, Boogie Storm, Collabro, Luke Islam, Marc Spellman, Marcelito Pomoy, Oz Pearlman, Puddles Pity Party and Spencer Horsman.

Heidi Klum is back on AGT after missing the last few seasons. She told Hollywood Life that she was thrilled to return, and felt that the series does a great job of promoting talents that would otherwise go undiscovered.

“This show is so global and amazing and filled with so much talent,” she explained. “You can see them all on Youtube and watch the history they have made on this show and to have talent from all over the world. [The show really does] find the best people, and with Champions, it is the best of the best.”

