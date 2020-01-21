‘AGT Champions’ Winners: Who Made It Through Tonight? 1/20/2020 Results

Episode 3 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions aired on Monday, January 20 at 8/7c on NBC. The episode featured 10 performances from acts that have competed on past seasons of the global “Got Talent” franchise; in the end, only 4 acts made it through to the finals.

Whether you missed the episode when it aired or just want to recap the night’s events, here’s what happened and who made it through to the finals during episode 3 of AGT: The Champions:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘AGT Champions’ Episode 3 Recap

The 10 acts scheduled to perform in episode 3 were Michael Grimm, Duo Destiny, Quick Style, Moses Concas, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Miki Dark, V. Unbeatable, Ben Hart, Alexa Lauenburger, and Freckled Sky. For episode 3, Howie Mandel had the privilege of sending one act straight to the finals using the golden buzzer.

11-year-old Alexa Lauenburger was the first to perform with her 8 dogs. The German dog trainer won “Das Supertalent” in 2017. The audience and judges loved her sweet act, and her command over all 8 dogs and their tricks was truly impressive.

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa was next to perform, returning to the AGT stage after his run on America’s Got Talent 2019.

READ NEXT: AGT Champions 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online