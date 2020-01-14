‘AGT Champions’ – Who Made It Through Tonight? 1/13/2020

America’s Got Talent continues the second season of The Champions on Monday. The reality series pits the best contestants from prior seasons against each other, in an effort to determine who is the best. The winner will receive a grand prize of $25K.

How will the contestants fare during season 2 episode 2? Which contestants will come up short and which will come out on top to win the night and advance? We will provide results and winners once the episode goes live at 8/7c. Until then, check out our preview of the episode below.

‘AGT: The Champions’ Episode 2 Preview

Gold Derby reports that there are ten acts slated to perform during Monday’s episode. They include:

Ben Blaque (crossbow shooter)

Boogie Storm (dance group)

Collabro (musical theater group)

Luke Islam (singer)

Marc Spellman (magician)

Marcelito Pomoy (singer)

Oz Pearlman (magician)

Puddles Pity Party (singer)

Ryan Niemiller (comedian)

Spencer Horsman (escape artist)

The sneak peek for tonight’s episode shows Puddles Pity Party perform a showstopping rendition of Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is.” After about a minute or so of singing, the showman takes things to a whole new level by flashing pictures of puppies on the screen behind him.

All of the puppies in the video are wearing a Puddles Pity Party crown, and if that isn’t enough, some of the puppies belong to the panel. Alesha Dixon notices that one of them belongs to her, and Klum makes a similar discovery. The panel are visibly won over the silliness and the charm of the performance.

Puddles previously competed on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. He was eliminated during the quarterfinals, but he is eager to be back and prove that he has what it takes to succeed this time around.

Spencer Horseman competed on season 7 of America’s Got Talent. He talked about his past experience on the show during an interview with WBAL 11. “I was the first escape artist they ever had on the show, and because of that, I made it four out of six rounds,” he explained. “I had a lot of new unique escapes that I had created over the years and was fortunate enough that the audiences responded.”

Horseman was eliminated during the quarterfinals. Despite not winning, the escape artist said that he is ready to show the panel how he’s improved. “It’s extremely flattering to be brought back and compete with the best-of-the-best once again,” he added. “Some are winners from past seasons, some are competitors and some are from other international Got Talent shows.”

Tonight’s panel of judges will include Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as returning judge Heidi Klum and newcomer Alesha Dixon. The latter previously served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent alongside Cowell. Each judge will be given the opportunity to hit the golden buzzer during auditions, and send one contestant to the semi-finals.

