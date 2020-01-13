‘AGT Champions’ Performers: Who is Performing Tonight 1/13/2020

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returned last week with a group of ten performers. This week, ten more will take the stage to compete for a shot at the Golden Buzzer. The talent competition features 40 acts from past seasons of AGT competing for the ultimate “champion” title trophy.

The 10 acts performing on AGT tonight are: Ben Blaque, Boogie Storm, Collabro, Luke Islam, Marc Spellman, Marcelito Pomoy, Oz Pearlman, Puddles Pity Party, Ryan Niemiller, and Spencer Horsman.

Here’s what you need to know about the 10 acts performing during tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020:

Ben Blaque

Ben Blaque Uses His Crossbow- America's Got Talent Audition Season 7Ben Blaque shows the judges his archery skills by shooting his crossbow at a brave assistant. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Google+: https://plus.google.com/+nbcagt/posts AGT on Pinterest: http://full.sc/LMUw0U AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt As part of NBC's summer shows in 2015, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country. Find America's Got Talent trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT With the talent search open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America's hearts and the $1 million prize. Follow judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and host Tyra Banks in their talent search! Ben Blaque Uses His Crossbow- America's Got Talent Audition Season 7 https://youtu.be/TYNwfAR1Exw America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2012-05-15T04:01:52.000Z

Ben Blaque is a crossbow sharpshooter appeared in season 7 of America’s Got Talent, going on to ultimately be eliminated in the quarterfinals. However, he returned for the Wild Card Show but was eliminated again. He also appeared in series 10 of Britain’s Got Talent but was eliminated in the first semi-final.

Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm make Simon’s dream come true! | Auditions Week 5 | Britain’s Got Talent 2016See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent It’s the moment Simon has been waiting for as Boogie Storm bring their dancing Stormtrooper act to the BGT stage! (And, Simon can’t help but press the Golden Buzzer). SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BGT Twitter: http://twitter.com/BGT 2016-05-07T20:13:52.000Z

Boogie Storm is a dance group who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in series 10. Throughout the series, the group dressed as stormtroopers. They refused to speak in the audition when the judges asked them to introduce themselves. The group received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer after a performance. They finished the series in third place.

Collabro

Collabro sing Stars from Les Misérables | Britain's Got Talent 2014See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent Looking like a standard boyband, Collabro had a trick or two up their sleeve. Have a look at how they surprised us all. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent 2014-04-12T19:22:43.000Z

Collabro is a musical theater group that won series 8 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. The group consists of Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave. They went on to get a record deal with Cowell’s company Syco Music and released their first album in 2015. They toured in 2015; original member Richard Hadfield left the band in 2017.

Luke Islam

Luke Islam Receives Golden Buzzer From Favorite Judge, Julianne Hough! – America's Got Talent 2019WOW! Luke Islam owns the stage with "She Used To Be Mine" from The Waitress and receives the Golden Buzzer from his favorite judge, Julianne Hough! » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt In season 14, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country. Find America's Got Talent trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell returns to the judges' panel along with Howie Mandel. Also joining the panel this year are two fresh faces – award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews, who made a big splash as the host of the inaugural series "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year, joins as host for "America's Got Talent." With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize. Luke Islam Receives Golden Buzzer From Favorite Judge, Julianne Hough! – America's Got Talent 2019 https://youtu.be/H3MaA6L1qNk America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2019-07-10T01:57:43.000Z

Luke Islam is a thirteen-year-old Garden City South singer who was a semifinalist on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. Since appearing on AGT last year, LI appeared at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Ciprani Wall Street. He dreams of becoming a Broadway professional and has already been approached by agents seeking to represent him. He received the Golden Buzzer from Julianne Hough last time he appeared on the show.

Marc Spelmann

Masked magician X finally reveals their true identity | The Final | BGT 2019See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent Mysterious magician X has captivated the nation with their mind-blowing tricks and concealed identity. Tonight, we find out who the man is behind the mask… SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BGT Twitter: http://twitter.com/BGT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bgt/ Shop: https://shop.britainsgottalent.co.uk 2019-06-02T22:37:12.000Z

Marc Spelmann is a magician who recently appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when he went undercover as “magician ‘X'” and made it through to the finals. He had appeared on the show before, in series 12, when he received a Golden Buzzer and reached the top three.

Marcelito Pomoy

Marcelito Pomoy Sings Both Parts of ‘Beauty and the Beast’Former “Philippines Got Talent” winner Marcelito Pomoy wowed the crowd with another performance showcasing his wide range, this time with the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Plus, Ellen surprised him with a trip to see his idol, Céline Dion. #MarcelitoPomoy #TheEllenShow #BeautyAndTheBeast 2018-10-31T17:00:02.000Z

Marcelito “Mars” Castro Pomoy is a Filipino singer who can sing in both tenor and soprano. He won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent. He has released two studio albums since that time, one in 2011 and one in 2013. He appeared on The Ellen Show in 2018, where he sang “Beauty and the Beast” and met his idol, Celine Dion.

Oz Pearlman

Mentalist Oz Pearlman FREAKS OUT The Judges With Mind Reading! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsFrom Wall Street to the AGT Stage, mentalist Oz Pearlman bends reality with his incredible mind reading skills! » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Last winter’s #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returns for a second season. The series will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and People magazine’s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “AGT” and from the other “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. Mentalist Oz Pearlman FREAKS OUT The Judges With Mind Reading! – America's Got Talent: The Champions https://youtu.be/SqY7zmDYPK4 America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2020-01-10T13:59:51.000Z

Oz Pearlman is an Emmy-winning Israeli mentalist and magician who won third place on season 10 of America’s Got Talent in 2015. He also appeared on a travel show called Oz Knows in 2018, which was about Pearlman visiting tourist attractions and performing mentalism. The show won an Emmy Award in 2019. He made waves on AGT when

Puddles Pity Party

America's Got Talent 2017 Puddles Pity Party From Out of Nowhere Full Audition S12E01If you'd like to support my channel follow me on instagram or https://www.patreon.com/TonyPatrony #TonyPatrony Probably the most surprising act of the night. 2017-05-31T13:57:13.000Z

Puddles Pity Party is Michael Geier. Geier is a singer, entertainer and leader of the band “Kingsized,” but he’s most well-known for his clown act. He participated in season 12 of America’s Got Talent and advanced to the quarterfinals, at which point he was eliminated. Since then, Geier, as Puddles, began a headline act at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Ryan Niemiller

HILARIOUS Comedian Ryan Niemiller Will Make You Laugh With These Jokes! – America's Got Talent 2019It's Ryan Niemiller's time to shine! Ryan tells us hilarious stories about losing weight, growing up in a trailer, and fist-fighting TORNADOES! » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt In season 14, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country. Find America's Got Talent trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell returns to the judges' panel along with Howie Mandel. Also joining the panel this year are two fresh faces – award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews, who made a big splash as the host of the inaugural series "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year, joins as host for "America's Got Talent." With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize. HILARIOUS Comedian Ryan Niemiller Will Make You Laugh With These Jokes! – America's Got Talent 2019 https://youtu.be/rV5OIKQHiFo America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2019-08-21T01:20:58.000Z

Ryan Niemiller is a stand-up comedian. He appeared on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished the competition in 3rd place. He was born with ectrodactyly, which involves the deficiency or absence of one or more central fingers or toes. For his audition, he made jokes related to his disability.

Spencer Horsman

Spencer Horsman and Ben Blaque Are Raising the STAKES! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsBen Blaque admits that his upcoming dangerous performance scares him to his core! Spencer Horsman speaks on his nerves after injuring himself TWICE during performances! » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Last winter’s #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returns for a second season. The series will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and People magazine’s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “AGT” and from the other “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. Spencer Horsman and Ben Blaque Are Raising the STAKES! – America's Got Talent: The Champions https://youtu.be/v3RIKyFr5BE America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2020-01-09T15:59:55.000Z

Spencer Horsman was an escape artist act from Season 7 of America’s Got Talent. He was originally eliminated in the quarterfinals but returned for the Wild Card Show. He was then eliminated again.

READ NEXT: ‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Acts: Meet the 40 Contestants