WATCH: V. Unbeatable’s AGT Champions Golden Buzzer Performance (VIDEO)

This is what #AGTChampions is all about. At this rate, @v_unbeatable will continue to be unbeatable! pic.twitter.com/d6gENloh0V — America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 21, 2020

On America’s Got Talent: The Champions episode 3, V. Unbeatable received the golden buzzer for their performance from Howie Mandel, immediately securing them a place in the finals.

V. Unbeatable previously competed on season 14 of America’s Got Talent in 2019; they finished the competition in 4th place.

The 10 acts that performed in episode 3 were Michael Grimm, Duo Destiny, Quick Style, Moses Concas, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Miki Dark, V. Unbeatable, Ben Hart, Alexa Lauenburger, and Freckled Sky. Only 4 could make it through to the finals, including one lucky “golden buzzer” act.

V. Unbeatable Also Received a Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14

While their AGT Champions golden buzzer moment was obviously an extremely meaningful one for V. Unbeatable, it was not their first time having that experience on the AGT stage. During the Judge Cuts round of America’s Got Talent season 14, guest judge Dwayne Wade chose to press his golden buzzer for the dance troupe, securing them a place in the season 14 final round of competition.

