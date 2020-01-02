Alex Trebek Health Update: His Cancer Battle Continues

What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show airs on ABC on Thursday, January 2 at 8/7c. The one-hour special hosted by Michael Strahan gives fans of Jeopardy a behind-the-scenes look into the taping of the show and exclusive insight from its beloved host, Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2019.

Trebek announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In May 2019, he offered an update to concerned fans that treatment had shrunk his tumors by over 50%; however, by September 2019, his numbers were up again and he had to begin chemotherapy treatment again. At the time, he told CTV “Yup, [I] went all the way down to numbers that correspond with a normal human being without cancer. Then all of a sudden, it blew up and went 50% higher than when it was first diagnosed… So we’re back on the chemo and we’ll see if the numbers go down. And if they do… they can’t keep doing it forever of course. They’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”

As his cancer battle continues, Trebek is not ready to leave his job as Jeopardy‘s host; he says he will stay with the show “as long as [his] skills do not diminish.”

Alex Trebek Said One of His Cancer ‘Symptoms’ Is Depression

Trebek has cited joint pain, strained eyesight, hair loss, and sores in his mouth as some of the physical symptoms he has experienced from chemotherapy, but he recently opened up about the emotional effects of battling cancer.

During an ABC News special, Trebek revealed that he has struggled with depression as a result of his cancer diagnosis. He said “My oncologist told me one of the symptoms, if you will, of pancreatic cancer is that you get these moments of depression, sadness.”

His wife Jean was present for the interview, and he commented on the strain his diagnosis has put on her, too: “It’s always tough for caretakers because she has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with… I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me.”

Trebek Says That He Is ‘Not Afraid of Dying’

Stage 4 pancreatic cancer has only a 9% five-year survival rate; nevertheless, Trebek told CTV “I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid that?”

Trebek’s ABC News interview also included a reflection from the host about how his diagnosis and the response he’s received from fans have impacted the way he thinks about death: “I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die. Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible…survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”

Tune in to What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show, Thursday, January 2 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Brown: Health Update