How Much Does Alex Trebek Get Paid to Host ‘Jeopardy’?

Game show host Alex Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since the show was syndicated in 1984. With around 200 episodes airing per year, Trebek has hosted over 8,000 episodes of the answer-and-question show. He gets paid $10 million per year, which comes out to about $50,000 per show.

The average Jeopardy! champion takes home $20,000, so most champions take home less than the host; however, when James Holzhauer (also known as Jeopardy James) was on the show, he was out-earning Trebek, taking home an average of $70,000 per episode.

In 2019, Trebek’s net worth was estimated at around $50 million. His income comes from hosting Jeopardy! and any sponsorship deals he might have. Jeopardy! attracts more than 10 million viewers per night. In April and May 2019, when Holzhauer was the champion, the ratings grew to 13.3 million viewers per night. Nielsen showed that 8.3 percent of all U.S. television homes tuned in.

Trebek’s Contract is Effective Until 2022

Although he may end up leaving earlier due to health reasons, Trebek’s contract is effective until 2022, at which time he may retire. He does plan to host the game show until his skills diminish to a point where he feels like it’s hindering the show, he told CTV news in late 2019.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early 2019. His chemotherapy treatment causes sores in the mouth that make it difficult for him to enunciate properly. He said he already notices the change.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving” Trebek said. “But there will come a point when they will no longer be able to say ‘it’s okay.'”

He Has Been on TV for Over 50 Years

In 2014, Alex Trebek was presented with a Guinness World Record for “most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter.” He’d hosted 6,829 episodes at that time, having hosted the show since 1984. In that time, he has asked more than 400,000 questions on the show.

Prior to Jeopardy!, Trebek hosted a number of shows. In 1966, he hosted a high school quiz show called Reach for the Top. After that, he hosted and read the news for the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) before moving to the United States in 1973 to host The Wizards of Odds.

By the time Trebek was offered the hosting gig on Jeopardy!, the show was facing rough odds. It had begun in 1964 with host Art Fleming but was canceled after 11 years since NBC wanted to appeal to a younger demographic. The show was then rebooted in 1978, but it lasted for less than three months before it was canceled.

It wasn’t until the reboot in 1984 that the show was as successful as it is now; just a few years after premiering with Trebek as the host, the show hit 15 million viewers per day.

Now, 36 years after he began hosting the program, Jeopardy! is hosting its first “Greatest of All Time” tournament. The tournament features three all-star Jeopardy! champions: Brad Rutter, who has never lost to a human player, Ken Jennings, who holds the record for winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700) and consecutive games won (72), and James Holzhauer, who holds the title for single-game winnings ($131,127). Holzhauer holds all top 15 single-game winnings records.

