Alexis Bellino Celebrates Divorce with Boyfriend Andy Bohn on ‘Below Deck’

Alexis Bellino, Real Housewives of Orange County alum, appears to be getting handsy with her boyfriend in celebration of her divorce on the upcoming episode of Below Deck.

Bravo released teaser footage ahead of the upcoming episode of Below Deck. The 42-year-old RHOC alum spent time onboard the yacht with her boyfriend. In the scene, she tells Andy Bohn, her boyfriend, that she loves him and says that “everyone needs to get divorced.”

“Orange County Housewife Alexis is celebrating her recent divorce,” Captain Lee tells the crew in the teaser. Bellino made her relationship with Bohn public in February 2019.

Bellino Finalized the Divorced in August

Bellino and ex-husband Jim Bellino were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in June 2018. The divorce was finalized in August.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “But it’s important that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future. We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents.”

The couple went on to say they agreed on splitting custody of their three children. Bellino doesn’t believe they suffered from the “reality TV” curse where many high-profile couples break up after appearing together; her ex, however, might see it differently.

“For me, the show didn’t tear us apart more because it actually gave me something that was my own and it gave me a career,” she told Reality Check. “I wasn’t just a wife, a maid, a nurse, a mom, a taxi driver; I actually had something that was just for me again, but I know he feels that the show probably brought the marriage to more of an end faster, or just to an end.”

The couple appeared on three seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County from 2009 to 2013. In November, Bellino expressed that co-parenting has been “a bit rocky.” Bellino also made a cameo during season 14 of RHOC.

Bellino and Bohn are Very Much in Love

In an interview with Us Weekly in November, Bellino talked about how happy she is in her current relationship with Bohn.

“He’s actually my best friend, before anything else,” she said. “We can’t wait to talk to each other. We never run out of things to talk about. We can just sit and talk for hours, and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

In her season 14 cameo, Bellino shared that she was in relationship bliss and said she and Bohn don’t fight. Since that taping, they’ve been through an argument and worked through it, according to Bravo. She went on to say that she thought what they have “was only what fairytales were about.”

Both Bellino and Bohn have children from their previous relationships and Bellino says blending their families has been like the Brady Brunch or something out of a sitcom. She also said she could see herself marrying Bohn even though she thought she’d never get married again after she got divorced.

Tune in to Below Deck on Bravo tonight, January 13, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the drama unfold.

