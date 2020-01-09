‘Are You the One’ Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy, a former contestant on the MTV reality show “Are You The One?” has died at age 23.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ they received a call on Thursday morning about a woman in cardiac arrest. No foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

A family member tells TMZ that Alexis visited her mother’s house on Wednesday night at 11pm and “seemed to be fine.” She was found by a fellow family member, and was believed to still be sober.

Eddy, who hails from West Virginia, was a contestant on the MTV reality series in 2017. Her Instagram bio reads, “Just a washed up MTV reality star wondering why people still care what she’s up to…”

Note: This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

A pinned Tweet on Alexis’ Twitter page shows a picture of the reality TV star and her father, and reads, “Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.” She hashtagged the photo #RecoveryRocks.

In October, she posted another pic in front of a Community Recovery Center and captioned it, “Recovery at its finest ;) Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober.”