Alicia Keys: Who Is Hosting the 2020 Grammys Tonight?

Alica Keys is the 2020 Grammys host. The platinum recording artist is a decorated Grammy Award winner herself and is widely respected throughout the music industry. This year marks the second time that Keys has been selected as the host of the award show.

Born on January 25, 1981 with the last name Augello-Cook, she adopted her musical moniker as she explored music through her youth and into adulthood. Her influence on the industry has earned her the title of “Queen of R&B” on multiple occasions. She has collaborated with other top artists, including Kanye West.

Alicia Keys has had a decorated career that has expanded far beyond music to including acting, hosting, and philanthropy. She is the founder of the organization Keep a Child Alive, which serves to help children affected by HIV/AIDS.

This is her second year as host

Often referred to as the “Master of Ceremonies,” this is the second time that Alicia Keys will host the Grammys. She also hosted the awards show in 2019, marking the first time in 14 years when a female artist hosted. Prior to her inaugural role as host at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, the most recent show hosted by a female artist was in 2005 when Queen Latifah served as host.

When Keys was announced as the host of the 62nd Grammy Awards for the second year in a row, she released a statement and said, “At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host.”

She has won 15 Grammys

Alicia Keys has been nominated for 29 Grammy Awards and has won 15 of them. She won the first five of her Grammy Awards at the 44th Grammy Awards in 2001. Her collection of Grammys has been compared to as “More than Lady Gaga, but less than Beyonce.” She has won Grammys at seven of the shows, including wins in 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2013.

Her Grammys include “Best R&B Album” for her records Girl on Fire, The Diary of Alicia Keys, and Songs in a Minor. She has won “Best R&B Song” four times for the songs Empire State of Mind, No One, You Don’t Know My Name, and Fallin’. And she has won “Best Female R&B Vocal Performance” four times for Fallin’, If I Ain’t Got You, No One, and Superwoman.