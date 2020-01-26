Alicia Keys’ Step-Parenting Drama Gets Addressed By Her Husband

Fans know how talented Alicia Keys is in the music world, but do they know Keys is also a dedicated mother?

In May 2010, Keys and her longtime friend and producer, Swizz Beatz, announced that they were engaged and expecting their first child. They married in July of that year and gave birth to son their son, Egypt, in October 2010. In December 2014, Keys gave birth to the couple’s second son, Genesis Ali Dean.

But it seems one of Swizz Beatz exes isn’t happy with the way Keys parents and thinks she is overstepping as a stepmother.

Jahna Sebastian Called out Keys on Instagram

Beatz ex, Jahna Sebastian, is the mother of his daughter, Nicole. Just before Christmas, Sebastian took to Instagram with a picture of an article titled, “12 Things a Stepmother Should Never Say.”

She then wrote a caption that read, “Funny enough, found this on Oprah’s own website. This is the rule in my family. I am the only Mother to my child. I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. I am the one who feeds her, is raising her, who came out through the hard times with her and for her, taught her to be a great human being and everything about life. I am the Only Mother to my daughter. No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her. I will not let nobody bribe her and change her by using material things against me, iPhones and other things. She will be raised as a human being, who cares for humanity and stands by the right principles. I will go far and beyond for my child as I have always done. Nicole has never called another man ‘daddy’ or any other name that means ‘father’. No man has ever tried to replace or act as a second ‘father’ to her overstepping boundaries and making decisions on behalf of her real father. My rights and standing must be respected in return the same way. In front of God, money doesn’t matter, the power and purity of the soul is what matters.”

Beatz then went on his own Instagram to write a response to Sebastian.

In a post that has since been deleted, but was obtained by TSR, Beatz wrote, “1st of all Nicole does not have her own phone!” he wrote. “2nd, that’s my phone I don’t use so she can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her! 3rd, nobody forced Nicole to call them anything she chose to call her UMI! I will not let any of my kids do things they don’t want to – period!! 4th, we just spoke on the phone and you had none of this to say, you was all sweet and kind!! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!! Knock it off!!!”

On top of that, Swizz posted a video to his stories that shows Nicole’s grandmother, his mother, dancing. Text on the video reads, “These BMs playing with me like my mom don’t carry the 40 at all times. BX.”

As Hip Hop Wired points out, it is believed this is a response to Sebastian’s earlier comment.

