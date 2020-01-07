‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Returns to ‘AGT: Champions’ 2020

The best of the best will compete on the America’s Got Talent stage for season two of The Champions starting Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Terry Crews, who previously hosted both America’s Got Talent and The Champions season one, will return to host the competition.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is in its second season. The spin-off was created by Simon Cowell, produced by Freemantle, and broadcast on NBC. It features winners, finalists, live round participants and other notable entries from the original AGT. The contestants compete to secure a place in the finale and a cash prize, along with the title of “World Champion” of AGT.

Unlike AGT, The Champions is filmed in advance and does not include live voting. The first four episodes will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving onto the semifinals. One act each week will receive a Golden Buzzer and advance straight to the finals. Advancing from each round is determined by the judging panel.

Crews Began Hosting AGT in season 14

Though Crews made his debut as AGT host in the first Champions competition. Before Crews stepped in to host AGT, the show was hosted by Tyra Banks for two years. Previously, Nick Cannon hosted the show.

Crews has previously hosted shows and appeared in movies and on television. His credits include co-starring on NBC’s Golden Globe Award-winning comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Deadpool 2 and Sorry to Bother You. He was named a Person of the Year in 2017 by TIME Magazine for speaking out against sexual harassment in the midst of the #MeToo movement. He’s hosted shows like Ultimate Beastmaster, World’s Funniest and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Prior to becoming an actor and host, Crews spent several years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. Growing up, he wanted people to see him, he told Deadline.

“I wanted people to see me, and see what was possible,” he said. “I’m telling you, man, it took a long time to get here. I’m 50 years old, and now I’ve actually changed the way people could see people like me.”

Because Crews is a tall and athletic individual, he says he had a lot of issues with typecasting when he first got into acting. He wanted to be funny, but a lot of roles he was offered were action roles.

He Loves Hosting Live Shows

Crews may not be a comedian, but he loves spending time on the stage. He said that growing up in Flint, Michigan, a career in Hollywood seemed more like a fable than anything that could realistically happen.

“I’m a comedic actor, so I never get comedy on stage,” he told Deadline in a 2019 interview. “But I’m a stage hound; I’m a big ham. I love the live aspect—the crowd and the energy—and most of the time when I do a TV show, you have to wait two months for it to come out. Or if you do a movie, you’ve got to wait a year. I’m the kind of guy who would sneak in the back of theaters and watch the audience’s reactions, because I need it, and this right here fulfills me in every way.”

In 2019, Crews was inducted into the 2020 Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Batman, Chris Hemsworth, Octavia Spencer, Andy Cohen, BIlly Idol, Alicia Keys, Elvis Costello and Christina Applegate.

