‘America’s Top Dog’ Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

America’s Top Dog premieres on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on A&E Network. The exciting new dog competition features several obstacle courses and challenges, and will showcase the relationship between the handler and the dog on a national scale while competitors attempt to win the title of “America’s Top Dog.”

The A&E synopsis for the new series reads, “America’s Top Dog brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by Curt Menefee alongside expert trainer Nick White and sideline reporting by Jamie Little, America’s Top Dog from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment premieres this winter on A&E.”

Here’s what you need to know about the series premiere, including the date, time and schedule of the first few episodes:

New Episodes Will Air on Wednesday Nights at 9 p.m.

New episodes of America’s Top Dog will premiere on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST following the series premiere on January 8, 2020. Each episode will run for approximately one hour, with reruns aired each week prior to the new episode. Here’s what we do know about the next few episodes, including the episode titles, air dates and descriptions:

EPISODE 1.1, RAISING THE WOOF: “A veteran K9 nicknamed the ‘Wonder Mutt,’ figures to be the favorite, but will he be taken out by the younger, hungrier competition? His challengers include a police dog with hundreds of narcotics arrests and a civilian trick dog who just might be the most talented tail-wagger in the whole field.” (airs January 8, 2020)

EPISODE 1.2, THE FAST AND THE FURRIEST: “A third generation police K9 and a civilian underdog built for speed are among the pooches who face off in a competition that comes right down to the wire. Who will get the last woof?” (airs January 15, 2020)

EPISODE 1.3, SMALL DOG, BIG BITE: “Will the ‘Fur Missile’ take off? Will a veteran K9 named Murphy lay down the law? Or will the competition’s smallest civilian underdog shock them all?” (airs January 22, 2020)

There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on A&E or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about the new series.

Leading Competitors Compete for a Grand Prize of $25,000 & the Title of ‘America’s Top Dog’

Each new episode of the dog competition will see teams navigating a complex obstacle course through three separate rounds in an attempt to locate scented items and apprehend a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges. According to A&E, each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. The final week of the competition ups the winning prize to an additional $25,000 as leading competitors return to compete for the title of “America’s Top Dog.”

You can read A&E’s full press release and description of the series below:

In each one-hour episode, four police K9 teams, including fan-favorites from the hit series “Live PD,” and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on a massive obstacle course including navigating a complex maze for scented items and apprehending and taking down a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges. Each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of “America’s Top Dog” and an additional $25,000 cash prize. Series host Curt Menefee is an award-winning veteran studio and game broadcaster who currently co-hosts “Fox NFL Sunday” in addition to wrap-up show “The OT.” Alongside Menefee, expert trainer Nick White is a former US Marine and former member of the Secret Service with years of experience working with K9s as well as the owner of a dog training company with locations across the country. Menefee and White watch the action unfold on the course each week and provide in-depth explanation on the competition rounds. Jamie Little is a seasoned motor sports reporter covering the pit road for FOX NASCAR, as well as an animal rescue ambassador who served as a reporter at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Show. Little acts as sideline reporter on the course speaking with the teams as they make their way through the competition.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of America’s Top Dog on A&E. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!

