‘1000-LB Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested in 2010

The stars of TLC’s 1000-LB Sisters, Amy and Tammy Slaton were used to sharing their personal lives with the world before the show started filming. They were sharing vlogs on their YouTube channel for a few years before TLC cameras came into their home, and have always been open and honest about their past struggles.

What fans of 1000-LB Sisters may have missed while perusing the Slaton’s old YouTube videos, a vlog of Amy Slaton discussing her arrest back in 2010. She preemptively warns subscribers, “You know, I did stupid things when I was younger.”

“This is a story about when I was arrested,” Amy, 31, said in a video published to her channel in February 2017. “Yes, this is age-restricted because I do not want little kids to go out and think it’s OK to steal and get in trouble and stuff like that. I do not want that to happen! Please do not do the dumb things that I done in life.”

Amy explained in the video entitled, “Story time/I was arrested,” that she was going through a serious rough patch professionally and personally in 2010. And unlike her other shared videos, Amy turned off the comments to her 137K subscribers.

Story time/ I was arrested 2017-02-14T04:37:41.000Z

“I had recently quit my job,” Amy said. “My grandpa died and everything like that, so everything was going bad for me. And I really wanted this book, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna try to steal it.’ So. I put it in my purse, and when I walked out the door at Walmart it beeped — the little security thing beeped.”

“I don’t know what you call it, but it beeped. The person came over to me,” Amy explained. “He [said] ‘Did you steal anything?’ And I’m, like, ‘No. You can check my bag, blah, blah’… So he checked, and he was, like, ‘There’s a book right here. Did you pay for it?’

“I was, like, ‘Yeah, at another store.’ You know, trying to lie. He checked the cameras and he [said], ‘Well, you’re lying. We called the cops.'”

Amy Was Fined $400 & Banned From Walmart For 2 Years

Looking back, Amy feels an incredible amount of remorse for attempting to steal an $8 book, and she’s quite embarrassed by the whole ordeal. While the cop didn’t force her in handcuffs, she went to the police station willingly, Amy admits that she was incredibly scared during the whole ordeal.

“I thought I was gonna die,” Amy shared. “I ain’t gonna lie, I thought I was gonna bawl like a baby when I got arrested. But I didn’t. He took me to the police station and they took my prints, they asked me how many tattoos and piercings and all that crazy s***. And they took my mug shot. Y’all have probably seen it. I was a lot skinnier then!”

Amy, who weighed in during the premiere of 1,000-Lb Sisters at 406 pounds recalled, “They put me in the drunk tank and I stayed in there for two hours. My mom came and got me and that was the end of that. I was only in jail for two hours.”

A month later, however, the court forced Amy to pay a $400 fine, and she was banned from Walmart for two years, which Amy said was frustrating since it was the only store in town that sold plus-size clothing.

Amy, who’s been married husband Mike Haltermann on March 15, 2019, since said, “I don’t think that my past should be an issue. I mean, yeah, I bet some of y’all’s been in jail and for worser stuff than I have… [but] I wasn’t trying to hide it from people or anything like that. I always learned from my mistakes, and this was a big mistake. I never will do it again.”

READ NEXT: ‘1000-LB Sisters’: What Does Tammy Slaton Look Like Now?