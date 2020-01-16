‘1000-LB Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Look Like Now?

TLC’s newest reality weight-loss docu-series, 1,000-Lb Sisters stars Amy and Tammy Slaton, where viewers can follow their journey as they try to drop enough weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery. While Amy, 31, started filming the series at 406 pounds, Tammy, 32, clocked in at 605 pounds.

While Tammy has been updating fans by post her weight-loss progress on her Facebook page, Amy hasn’t given fans an update until a few days ago. She shared a side-by-side photo of herself from last year against what she looks like so far in 2020, and the difference is already incredible.

Even though her entire body is not shown in the photo, merely looking at Amy’s slummer face shows how much weight she’s lost from when the show first started filming. Amy has dropped an entire chin.

Amy Wants To Lose Enough Weight In Order To Become A Mother

It was clear after visiting Dr. Procter, the weight-loss specialist the sisters visited in Atlanta during episode 2, that Amy was serious about dropping weight. Perhaps, the biggest impetus for her to finally start exercising and eating right was the hope that she could one day have a child with husband Mike Halterman. The couple met while attending the same high school in Dixon, Kentucky, and dated for years before tying the knot in Nashville on March 15, 2019.

While Halterman drove Amy and Tammy to their appointment in Atlanta, he didn’t accompany his wife into the patient room. Amy told Dr. Procter, “I got asthma, I got thyroid, I got diabetes. I want to have a baby and I think my weight is affecting me not to have a baby.”

Amy expressed on the show that she’s been dreaming of becoming a mother her entire life, but if she didn’t lose enough weight to qualify for the surgery, Dr. Procter said that it would be nearly impossible for her to get pregnant.

In addition to getting physically healthier, it appears that Amy’s self-confidence has also gotten a huge boost since she started losing weight. She posted a series of filtered selfies on Instagram where it’s clear that she’s digging what she sees in the mirror.

Amy is working hard on herself and the effort is paying off. She also has no time for haters or doubters. Her bio now reads, “THIS INSTAGRAM IS A NO HATE ZONE. IF U LEAVE HATEFUL THINGS ON MY POST IT WILL BE DELETED AND U MAYBE BLOCKED.”

Tammy Is Also Looking Better Than Ever & Has A Boyfriend!

While the photo is heavily filtered, you can tell Tammy’s progress has continued into 2020. On January 7, 2020, she updated her profile picture, and unlike before, it’s easy to her eyes, and she appears to like what she sees in the mirror, which is huge for her self-confidence.

Not only is Tammy looking better and more healthy each month, but she has also marked herself as “In A Relationship” on Facebook. While Tammy’s new profile picture is garnering attention from her male fans asking her out, she replied to one comment writing “Thank you, but I’ve got a boyfriend already.”

Tammy has not revealed his name, but fingers crossed that the couple met before 1,000-Lb Sisters finished filming and that he appears on the series.

READ NEXT: Gladys Bourdain Dead: Anthony Bourdain’s Mom Dies At 85