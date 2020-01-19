Angela & Michael Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Angela and Michael, veteran stars of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, have been together for the last several years. Unfortunately, the reality couple has been dealing with issues regarding Michael’s K-1 visa throughout the latest season of the show, but both stars are fighting for their relationship and have no plans of splitting up anytime soon.

During an earlier episode of Season 7, Michael received the results of the K-1 visa interview that the reality couple had been preparing for over the last few years of their relationship, and he was sadly denied. However, Angela isn’t ready to give up her Nigerian beau of the last three years, and is still trying to work out a way to get him to the U.S. so they can start their life together as a married couple.

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé will see Michael’s family confronting Angela about their wedding, and whether or not Angela will finally agree to marry Michael in Nigeria so they can get the ball rolling on his visa. Here’s what you need to know about Michael and Angela’s relationship ahead of tonight’s episode:

The Couple Met Online & Quickly Fell in Love, Despite Some Trust Issues & Warnings From Angela’s Family

Angela, 54, and Michael, 31, also featured on an earlier season of the TLC series, so fans are already familiar with their love story. The couple appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days, and the two made their engagement official during the second season, so they’ve been together (and engaged) for several years now.

Angela and Michael met online while Angela was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple struck up a relationship and quickly fell in love while communicating via social media, so Angela booked a flight to visit him in Nigeria, despite warnings from her friends and family that Michael was scamming her. Michael is a big supporter of President Donald Trump and has made it known that he wants to be a successful businessman like his idol, so Angela’s friends were concerned that he was just using her for to get his American visa and start a life in the U.S.

Despite several arguments, a few breakups and a plethora of trust issues between the two, Angela continued to stick by Michael and attempted to make things work; the two began the process of applying for a K-1 visa shortly after their engagement, and although they have been running into issues with his visa, Angela is determined to marry her Nigerian fiance and bring him to the U.S.

The Reality Couple is Still Together Today & Working on Getting Michael’s Visa

It’s unclear at this time if the couple has finally married, or if Michael worked out a way to get his visa and and come to the U.S. since filming wrapped up for Season 7 of the show. The reality stars have been honoring their nondisclosure agreements with TLC and haven’t shared much in terms of their current visa status; however, both stars frequently post about each other on social media, so they appear to still be together today and going strong.

Although the two have had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle thrown at them, including a few cheating scandals, Michael’s habitual lying and Angela’s fertility issues. Fans will likely get a chance to see how everything plays out for the reality couple over the next few episodes of the show.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé and see how their visa issues unfold. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

