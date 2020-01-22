Anna May Wong: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna May Wong is widely considered the first Chinese-American Hollywood movie star. A pioneering film star, she was known for her fashion sense and her acting talents, but she faced discrimination in Hollywood, finding more acceptance on European stages.

She is honored with a slideshow Google Doodle on January 22, 2020. According to Google, the slideshow was timed for the 97th anniversary of the general release of her first leading role in The Toll of the Sea. The slideshow features some of the other roles she played as well as scenes from her life.

“For my parents and their generation, Anna May Wong was always an integral part of the family. Since she was the only female Chinese American film actress in Hollywood who actually became world famous, she eventually became an icon to the people of Chinese North America,” said Anthony Chan, the author of a book about Wong, according to Chinese American New York History.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wong Was Born to Chinese-American Parents in Los Angeles, Where Her Father Ran a Laundry

According to Google, Wong was born in Los Angeles, California as Wong Liu Tsong on January 3, 1905. Her father ran Sam Kee Laundry. The family’s roots were in Taishan, China and Wong grew up speaking both English and Cantonese, the Google explanation says.

Her parents’ names were Wong Sam Sing and his wife, Lee Gon Toy, and Wong was a third-generation Chinese-American, according to IMDB.

Anna May Wong was a stage name chosen by Wong at age 11, after she started hanging out around movie studios, already showing a fascination for Hollywood, Google says. Her given name, reports IMDB, was also spelled Wong Lew Song, which translates literally as “Frosted Yellow Willows” but some believe means “Second-Daughter Yellow Butterfly.”

“I’m Anna May Wong. I come from old Hong Kong. But now I’m a Hollywood star,” she was once quoted as saying.

Her grandfather Leung Chew Wong came to the United States in the 1850s and opened a store in Michigan Bluffs, California near the site of the gold rush, according to Chinese American NY History. He died while trying to help a woman who fell into a well, leaving her father without one of his own, the site says. She was the second of eight children and lived on the outskirts of Chinatown in Los Angeles.

2. Wong Was Known for Her Fashion Sense

According to Google, the Mayfair Mannequin Society of New York called her the “world’s best-dressed woman.” Still, she once said, “Every time your picture is taken, you lose a part of your soul.”

Time Magazine reports that Wong was “a figure of exotic fashion around the world, feted by high society in London, Berlin and elsewhere.”

In 1938, Look magazine named her the “world’s most beautiful Chinese girl,” according to Time.

3. Wong, Who Debuted On Screen as a Teenager, Starred Alongside Marlene Dietrich

Soon, Wong was starring opposite film legend Marlene Dietrich. The role came in the movie Shanghai Express in 1932, which Google calls “one of her most famous roles.”

According to Encyclopedia.com, she made her film debut as a teenager in the 1919 film, The Red Lantern. Her first credited role came two years later in Bits of Life.

She was starring in a movie – The Toll of the Sea – by 1922. She then made a film in Germany and appeared on stage in London. The next years in her career were filled with stage performances in countries around the world. Overall, she appeared in more than 60 movies.

4. Wong Faced Discrimination in Hollywood But Went to Europe to Flee It

According to Google, Wong struggled with racial discrimination, finding herself typecast or given only small roles. Undeterred, she moved to Europe in 1928, where she landed roles in plays and movies, Google reports.

IMDB notes that Caucasian women, such as Myrna Loy, were given Asian roles in Hollywood, while Asian actresses were shut out of them. The discrimination was so severe that anti-miscegenation laws in the United States prohibited Wong from kissing non-Asian actors, which harmed her ability to accept romantic leads, according to Women’s History.

In Europe, though, she was more accepted. According to Time Magazine, Wong starred in a half dozen movies in Europe, in English, German, and French, with the best known being Piccadilly.

5. Wong, Who Never Married, Toured China, Where She Was Treated Like ‘Royalty’

Anna May and her father traveled back to China in 1936 and toured the country. She was treated like “royalty,” but she also faced criticism from some who felt she played stereotypical roles, Written Chinese reports.

According to Lesbian News, Wong never married, saying, “I am wedded to my art.”

Wong died in Santa Monica, California in 1961. The cause of death was a heart attack. She was only 56 years old.