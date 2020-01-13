Anna & Mursel Breakup Details & Timeline on 90 Day Fiancé

Anna and Mursel, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have hit a serious roadblock in their relationship on the show, and are sadly in the process of splitting up. After Mursel broke the news to his family that Anna has children from a previous marriage, they forced him to start packing his bags and come back home to Turkey, which didn’t sit well with Anna.

Although the reality star is obviously very angry with Mursel for not fighting for their relationship, she is clearly heartbroken by his decision to leave as well, and has spent the last few episodes crying while simultaneously texting her Turkish fiance to leave and never speak to her again.

Luckily (for all you Anna-Mursel shippers out there), the reality couple eventually reconciles their issues, and appear to still be together today, despite their rocky relationship on the show. Starcasm reports that the two were actually married on September 8, 2019, so it looks like they eventually found their “happily ever after.”

Here’s what you need to know about Anna and Mursel’s relationship, including their issues, breakup timeline and reconciliation:

The Two Split Up Over Issues With Mursel’s Religious Family

Anna and Mursel first connected through Facebook over their shared love of bees, and the two quickly fell in love. Unfortunately, the reality stars have faced a variety of obstacles and uphill battles since the Turkish native first arrived in the U.S. to begin his life with Anna; besides a significant language barrier, Mursel decided against telling his family about Anna’s children, which put a deep strain on their relationship.

During an earlier episode of the show, Mursel told the cameras that he’s “trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from [his] family,” because they are very religious and wouldn’t agree with her lifestyle or the fact that she has children from a previous relationship. Mursel added that he would “be very upset” if his family found out about Anna’s children and warned his fiance that he might have to return to Turkey if his family finds out about her kids.

He eventually revealed his own secret to his family during an emotional phone call after Anna gave him an ultimatum – either he tells his family about her children, or she calls off the wedding. Anna’s three sons (and her mother) were all skeptical about his commitment to Anna and their family since he was keeping them all a secret, so Mursel eventually came clean to his Muslim family, only to be told that Anna “played him for a fool” and that he needed to return to Turkey.

“I was expecting this, but did not expect it to be this bad. They perceived her as a bad woman. I mean, incredibly bad,” Mursel told the cameras following his phone call. “They want me to go back to Turkey. They tell me what I did is nonsense.”

After Mursel told Anna how the conversation went, she broke down crying, and was disappointed and heartbroken that Mursel wouldn’t fight to be with her. Her sadness quickly turned to anger and frustration, which she took out on Mursel; she eventually kicked him out of her house and told him to never contact her again, essentially ending their relationship and canceling the wedding.

Anna & Mursel Tied the Knot in September & Appear to Still be Together Today

It’s unclear at this time what happened to bring the two back together, but according to Starcasm, Anna and Mursel are back together and officially married, as of September, 2019. Although both reality stars have been attempting to honor their nondisclosure agreements with TLC and have avoided giving a public update on their relationship status, Anna frequently posts on Instagram and often adds sly hashtags like #teammursel and #mursel, while Mursel himself lists Nebraska as his home on Facebook, which is a spoiler in its own way.

Anna recently revealed that the rings the two wear on the show are actually engagement rings, and are part of a Turkish engagement ceremony (another spoiler – they obviously had an engagement ceremony in Turkey, so his family must have eventually accepted her). She also announced that she and Mursel got engaged on September 8, 2018, so the couple married on their one-year anniversary. Check out her full explanation below:

I finally got the ok! I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the rings Mursel and I wear. In Turkey it is customary to have an Engagement ceremony. This involves exchanging rings,” Anna captioned a series of photos of the couple celebrating at a fancy event. A red ribbon is tied to both rings and the Elder of the family says a prayer and some words to bless the Engagement and the ribbon is then cut. Then the couple goes around and kisses the hands of the Elders. It is also customary for the guests to pin money on the newly Engaged couple. We didn’t go through the whole engagement custom which would also involve both families meeting and getting a blessing due to my family not being in Turkey. We were engaged September 8 2018! Hopefully this clears some questions.

