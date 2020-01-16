Anthony Delorenzo, Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Teresa Giudice, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, has officially separated from her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice. In the wake of the split, she has been seen cuddling up with her long-time friend, Anthony Delorenzo, a New Jersey-based business owner.

Teresa and Anthony struck up a flirtation when Delorenzo’s company installed a pool at her home, an interaction that was documented on an episode of RHONJ. Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together.

Delorenzo shared a cryptic Instagram post following a breakfast outing he shared with Teresa on December 23, 2019. He claimed to be staying “incognito.” The two could be spending time together as “just friends,” or they could be re-kindling something more. Regardless, Anthony has a lot of great qualities and they shouldn’t stay incognito!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He works as a pool contractor Anthony is a business owner in New Jersey. His company, Woodside Pools NJ, installs private pools, firepits, and custom projects for clients. The company’s Instagram shows pictures of projects in progress, as well as the finished products, and they seem to do great work!

Anthony takes his work seriously and appears to be both skilled and passionate about the quality of work he delivers for his clients. Because of his occupation, he has earned himself the name “Tony the Pool Guy,” a catchy nickname that has circulated through the media as he’s been seen cozying up with Teresa!

2. He’s a father of two

Delorenzo is the father of two boys who are reaching their teen years. His boys make frequent appearances on his Instagram, indicating a close relationship between the family of three. Anthony attends his boys’ sports practices and spends time playing video games with them.

Anthony has remarked that his kids are the greatest gifts in his life. He has even joked about how handsome and good looking his sons are turning out to be, and how the ladies should be keeping an eye out!

3. He’s been spotted with Teresa amid her divorce

Teresa and Anthony were seen out on December 21, 2019. The pair was seen casually dressed and engaged in physical touch, including linking arms and sharing an intimate hug. Whether or not their outing could be considered a date, it is certain that the two are close and that there is visible chemistry.

In November 2019, Teresa announced her intent to separate from husband Joe Giudice, who recently relocated to Italy following three years in custody for fraud charges and ICE deportation. Teresa and Joe share four daughters, who have since visited their father in Italy twice since the separation announcement. It has been noted that Joe has been dating in Italy since the split.

4. He’s into sports and fitness

From looking at his Instagram, Delorenzo is definitely into physical fitness and staying in shape! He often posts pictures of his gym workouts and progress, which given his muscle mass is quite impressive!

In addition to staying fit, Anthony is into team sports and being active in his free time. He supports his sons’ sports teams, including baseball, football, and wrestling. And he looks to love water skiing and enjoying the sun with friends!

5. He’s a car guy

Another of Anthony’s passions appears to be cars. On his social media, he posts frequent pictures of luxury sports cars, including Porsche, Maserati, and Bentley. Many of the car photos he posts are automobiles belonging to clients of his pool business.

Anthony shares his passion for cars with his sons, too! The boys look to enjoy going for rides in convertible sports cars with their dad, and enjoying beautiful weather with the top down! Perhaps “Tony the Pool Guy” should be changed to “Tony the Car Guy”!