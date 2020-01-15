Anytime Fitness Featured on ‘Undercover Boss’ Tonight

Anytime Fitness Brand President Stacy Anderson went undercover for tonight’s episode of Undercover Boss. The episode will air at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Disguised as a blonde woman wearing over-the-top makeup, Anderson goes on an undercover mission to get a look at Anytime Fitness’ franchise operations. The synopsis for the episode says that Anderson will work on a set of undercover missions to make sure the gyms are operating in “tip-top shape as she tries not to break a sweat when put through a workout by a fanatically clean gym manager.”

Undercover Boss allows company executives and leaders to get a look at the behind-the-scenes going-ons of their companies without their employees knowing they’re there. The show also gives the bosses a way to see what happens in everyday situations and also see how difficult the work is and where improvements may need to be made.

Anderson Identifies Opportunities For Enhancements

Throughout the episode, Anderson goes undercover at various gyms. She works as a club manager and trainer, getting opportunities to learn and grow aside team members and seeing what employees, franchisees and customers really think of the company.

As a direct result of her journey on Undercover Boss, Anderson found the brand needed some changes made. Insights from the mission will allow Anderson and other executives to fine-tune operations and stay ahead of the competition.

“As we look to evolve and elevate our brand experience to better compete in a growing competitive environment, there are both great assets we have in our clubs as well as challenges that lie ahead of us,” Anderson told PR Newswire. “Undercover Boss provided an unprecedented opportunity to identify our company strengths and areas for improvements so we can make refinements as we continue on our aggressive growth path.”

She went on to say that it is clear from the experience that the employees and franchise owners really care about the brand, their members, and their businesses. The people are the most important part of the brand.

Anytime Fitness Has Over 4,000 Locations

Anderson was promoted to Brand President of Anytime Fitness in September 2016. Prior to being promoted, Anderson served as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer since 2012.

Anytime Fitness began franchising in 2002 and now has nearly 5,000 locations that span all seven continents. They plan to open more than 130 locations by the end of 2020 in the U.S. and Canada.

The filming for the January 15 episode of Undercover Boss happened last July in a few different cities. One of those cities was Lebanon, Indiana, where Anderson went undercover and met Anytime Fitness franchise general manager Cathy Scott. Scott had never seen an episode of the show, so she did not catch on when they were filming. She told the Kokomo Tribune that a lot of the members at the gym figured it out.

“If I had known it was Undercover Boss, I might not have said some of the things I said,” she said. “I probably would not have been as frank.”

Of course, the whole point of the show is to get the employees to be as upfront and open as possible with the executive; that’s why they go undercover.

Undercover Boss airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on CBS.

