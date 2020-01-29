‘Arrow’ Will Not Return For Season 9

The CW’s Arrow will end after 10 episodes of season 8. Cast and creators of the show mutually agreed after season 6 that they would wrap up the storyline in season 8, giving Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow a true ending.

Stephen Amell, who has played the Green Arrow/Oliver Queen for all eight seasons, told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to hang up the Emerald Archer’s cowl. He did feel a little sad about the show coming to an end, though.

“I’m 38 years old, and I got this job when I was 30,” he said in July 2019. “I’d never had a job for more than a year. The fact that I’ve done this for the better part of a decade, and I’m not going to do it anymore, is a little frightening.”

Stephen Amell was the first person to audition for the role, and it’s fitting that he got say in when the show ended as well.

Why Is the Show Ending?

Amell said he wants to move to L.A., where his wife and daughter reside. His daughter is getting older, and they want to raise her in Los Angeles. He originally wanted to end the show after his contract ended at the end of season 7, but creator Greg Berlanti convinced him to come back for a limited run in season 8.

“I think that it’s really given the show an opportunity to go out on its own terms,” Amell said. “I’m scared. I’m legitimately frightened about the end of it, and I’m very emotional and melancholy, but it’s time.”

On why he connected with the show in the first place, Amell asked the interviewer if they’d ever worn a superhero suit. They replied that they hadn’t, apart from on Halloween. Amell replied, “Well, it’s f***ing awesome.”

He went on to talk about how much he cared about the show, at the beginning and at the end.

“Arrow was the most important thing in my entire life by a wide margin,” he said. “And then I got married, and it became the co-most important thing in my entire life. Then my wife and I had [our daughter], and Arrow dropped to number three. But I f***ing care a lot about it. I really, really do. I think about it all the time.”

Amell acknowledged the universe that Arrow effectively gave birth to, saying he thought it was amazing that the show did that.

“I’m so proud of Grant [Gustin] and Melissa [Benoist], and I really like that Caity [Lotz] has grown into the leader that she has. I’m pumped for Ruby [Rose]. It’s great [that] you do a show and it births other shows.”

What’s Next For the Arrowverse?

8 seasons and an entire Universe seems like a pretty good time to step away. What a ride. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 15, 2020

The Arrowverse will continue just as strongly, or maybe more strongly, as it has been going. There are plenty of shows still on the air and more in the pipeline.

The Flash is going strong with season 6; Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow are both also moving forward. Some people are now saying that Legends of Tomorrow is the best show in the Arrowverse, and possibly the best superhero show on TV, right now.

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman is also going strong in the first season and will likely continue for at least a few more.

Black Lighting recently officially joined the Arrowverse, with the character and his family now existing on Earth-Prime.

Superman and Lois will premiere in the fall. The show will follow Clark and Lois as they navigate raising their two boys, which is a change since Crisis. Before the event, the couple just had one son, a baby. But, at the end of Crisis, Lois asked Clark to come home, saying the boys missed him. These babies are probably Jon and Conner Kent, DC Comics’ Superboys.

Stargirl will air on the CW starting in the spring, and Green Arrow and The Canaries will expect a fall 2020 or spring 2021 start date if more episodes are ordered.

