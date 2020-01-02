Asante McGee Update: Where Is She Today?

Asante McGee is a self-proclaimed R. Kelly survivor, an advocate for other survivors of sexual abuse, and a business executive, per her Instagram. She spoke out about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Kelly in Surviving R. Kelly, Part I in January 2019.

Since the show aired, McGee has continued to tour, telling her story on talk shows like The Dr. Oz Show. McGee describes herself as a “Mother, Author, Advocate, Speaker, and Business Owner.” She published her book, No Longer Trapped in the Closet: the Asante McGee Story, on November 21, 2019.

You can learn more about McGee’s history with Kelly here. Here’s what you need to know about what McGee is up to today, in 2020:

McGee Spent 2019 Touring, Writing Op-Eds, & More

In the last year, following the airing of Surviving R. Kelly, McGee continued to spread the truth of her own story, writing op-eds and appearing on talk shows. In March, she wrote a piece for NBC News in which she said, “People keep saying, Oh I would never allow a man to do this to me. I would never this, I would never that. You never know what you would allow until you’re put in that situation.”

She added, “I promised myself when I left my ex-husband that I would never allow another man to abuse me or mistreat me, and I ended up with R. Kelly, in the very situation I’d promised myself to avoid.”

In December, during the last days of 2019, McGee took to Instagram to write a message of encouragement to her 17,000 followers. “There will always be challenges, obstacles, and less than perfect conditions,” she wrote. “So what? Get started now. With each step you take, you will grow stronger and stronger, more and more skilled, more and more self-confident, and more and more successful.”

Though some other R. Kelly survivors, like his ex-wife Drea Kelly, have since declared their dissatisfaction with how Surviving R. Kelly was produced, McGee told BBC that she had no regrets, a few weeks after the series first aired.

She said,

A lot of the other women who have suffered abuse from R. Kelly have come together and keep each other lifted. I don’t have any regrets telling my story and coming forward, not just because of whom my abuser was, but because saying out loud what I went through will help other women in similar situations tell their stories and for others to believe them.

