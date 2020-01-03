Azriel Clary Update: Where Is She Today in 2020?

Where is Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s girlfriend, now in 2020? The former girlfriend of the R&B singer moved out of his apartment in early December, 2019. Clary recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, and has since told her fans that she intends to be putting up videos of her life in the near future.

Clary and Kelly met when she was 16 years old and attending his concert with her parents. At the time of the release of Surviving R. Kelly, Part I, in January 2019, Clary had reportedly not been in contact with her parents for years. However, she has since left Kelly’s apartment and restarted her social media pages.

Clary does not appear in Surviving R. Kelly, Part II. She did seem to hint at the upcoming followup’s release on January 2, though, writing in a tweet hours before the premiere, “The quiet before the storm.”

Here’s what you need to know about what she’s up to today, in 2020:

Clary Is Focusing on Her Singing Career Again

Clary’s new Instagram is relatively sparse, with only a handful of pictures posted so far. However, that selection of photographs gives people plenty of info about what she’s up to now. For example, in November she posted a photo of a recording studio, letting fans and viewers know that she’s focusing on her singing career again. In a tweet in early December, Clary revealed that she and Kelly had recorded music together, though she implied that music definitely wouldn’t be released, and that it had taken her several years to find her own “niche.”

She also hinted at a few upcoming projects in an Instagram video in late November. “I am going to be putting up videos very soon so definitely comment, stay tuned, let me know what type of content you would like to see,” she said.

Though many may be desperate to hear from her about her experience with Kelly over the last few years, Clary has made it clear that any admissions about her life will be on her terms. In a tweet on December 22, Clary wrote, “If you think I created social media to publicize my private life your sadly mistaken. If I choose to share, say or not say anything that is 100% my choice whether now or in the future. Love me or hate me I’m not here to appease you, nor am I your gossip outlet. #loveme4me”

A week later, Clary celebrated her 22nd birthday in style, uploading a video of her in a bubble bath to Twitter.

Though Clary’s parents were outspoken in their efforts to retrieve her from Kelly’s apparent grasp over the years, they have not since given a public statement following her departure from his apartment.

Clary’s departure from Kelly’s apartment comes less than a year after she and Savage appeared on CBS for an interview with Gayle King. In the interview, both of the young women aggressively defended Kelly, and denounced all of the accusations against him.

When asked by King what their relationships were to Kelly, respectively, Clary replied, “We’re with him, that’s our relationship…We live with him, and we’re in a relationship with him, we just said it.”

Clary later added, “We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together. We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.”

When King pushed back on the notion of three people being in a shared romantic relationship, Clary replied, “There are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It’s no different.”

