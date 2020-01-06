‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere Recap: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight?

Welcome back to The Bachelor, friends. This season we have Peter Weber in the leading role, a Delta pilot who was the third-place finisher for Hannah Brown’s heart during last summer’s Bachelorette.

This season, Peter has a number of former pageant contestants vying for his heart, along with several flight attendants, a professional NBA dancer, a fashion blogger and even a cattle rancher, which is definitely one of the best and most unusual jobs for a Bachelor contestant. Rootin’ for ya, Cattle Rancher Avonlea!

Follow along with us during this live recap every week, but be warned of spoilers. Seriously, this is a live recap and it will be chock full of spoilers. This is your final warning.

All times Eastern.

