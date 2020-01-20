‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 3

Now, that Hannah Brown has permanently exited Peter Weber‘s cycle of The Bachelor, viewers can focus their full attention on his new suitresses. The 28-year-old pilot has significantly narrowed down his pool of women heading into episode 3, and the next two hours of programming promises to highlight a few new ladies posing major competition to this season’s early frontrunners, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Not only does former Bachelor Demi Burnett’s group date spurn a new chapter of drama between then women, Champagne-gate will, unfortunately, continue to be a topic of discussion. However, there’s a new 1-on-1 date, a canceled cocktail party, and a surprising group date winner on January 20.

Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 24, Episode 3 are below.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Victoria P. Gets The 1-on-1 Date

Peter gets special alone time Victoria Paul, 27, who currently serves as Miss Louisiana USA. During the three-hour premiere, this was the woman that was terrified of doing the Fly Camp activity because she had PTSD from getting nauseous on a tea-cups ride as a child. However, Peter asks if she’s okay and gives her an impromptu bouquet of flowers afterward.

According to Reality Steve, they have a country-themed date at The Canyon Club in Agora Hills, California. They learn to line and expect at least one of them to try and ride the mechanical bull. At the end of the date, Victoria P. gets a rose.

Demi Burnett Hosts Pillow Fight Club & Sydney Wins Her Second Group Date Rose

While less cringeworthy than Hannah Brown’s sex story date, forcing the women to have a competitive pillow fight doesn’t quite sit well either. Those selected to step into the ring on this cliche pajama party: Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman, and Savannah Mullins.

While Demi serves as host, judging the pillow fight is host Chris Harrison and guest Fred Willard. While Alayah defeats Sydney in the final round, which includes a good amount of hair-pulling, Sydney gets the rose. Sydney also earned the group date rose last week.

Women Complain To Peter About Alayah & She Becomes 1 Of The 4 Ladies Sent Home

While the aggressive pillow fight didn’t help, not only does Sydney have beef with Alayah, so does Victoria P. After Peter forces Sydney to mention her by named after telling him that one of his contestants is fake and manipulative, Victoria P., who knew Alayah from her pageant days, confirms she’s bad news.

While the pool party replaces this week’s rose ceremony, the focal point of Peter’s conversations with most of the ladies revolves around him trying to get a clear answer on Alayah. Ultimately, Peter decides to send home Alayah home during the rose ceremony. The other three women don’t receive a rose: Alexa Caves, Sarah Coffin, and Jasmine Nguyen.

