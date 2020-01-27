Tonight is Episode 4 of The Bachelor, and fans are curious which ladies are still vying for Peter’s heart.

Read on to learn more about the remaining contestants on this season of The Bachelor.

Victoria Paul

Last week, Victoria Paul received a one-on-one date with Peter. The two went line dancing and shared a lot of kisses.

The former Miss Louisiana competed in the Miss USA pageant last year and finished 15th. These days, she works as an emergency, urgent care nurse. She also works as a Sales and Marketing Specialist at a dermatology office.

On tonight’s episode, Paul sits out the group date with the Cleveland Browns, which some fans may be a strategic move– after all, this means she gets to spend more alone time with Peter.

Tammy Ly

Tammy, 24, works as a house flipper in Syracuse. She also works in insurance, investing, marketing, as a bartender, and as an actor.

Her Bachelor bio reveals that she hasn’t been able to find anyone to keep up with her ambitious nature. She is also described as a “tomboy” who loves to travel.

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley came into this season with a lucky leg-up – she met Peter before filming began at a hotel in Malibu for her best friend’s wedding (Peter was there for his high school reunion). They hit it off, and the first night, Peter told her he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about her since they met.

Kelley works as an attorney in Chicago, for her dad’s property tax law firm. Later in the episode last week, Peter shared, “She’s an attorney. She’s very, very smart, and a lot of the qualities I’m looking for that I’m really attracted to she has.”

Sydney Hightower

Sydney, coincidentally, went to high school with Hannah Brown, and works as a 24-year-old retail marketing manager from Birmingham, Alabama.

During his intro for Sydney, Chris Harrison said of Sydney, “Talk about a surprise. Sydney walked in sweet, softspoken … but it wasn’t long before everyone knew that Sydney would say anything.”

These days, she works as a certified nursing assistant.

Shiann Lewis

Shiann is a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas.

In an intro video talking about the woman, Chris Harrison said, “Shiann may be the favorite of the entire crew… We are not immune to having our favorites as well. And she’s just one that came right out of the limo and…you’ll understand why.”

Kiarra Norman

Kiarra studied at Kennesaw State University and works as a sales trained model at Atlanta First Agency, where she has been since August 2017. She is also a nanny.

Her LinkedIn bio reads, “I am currently a senior student studying at Kennesaw State University. I will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, along with a minor in Spanish, in December 2019. I have very strong communication and writing skills from taking courses such as public speaking, communication sources and investigations, visual communication, and PR writing. On top of being a student, my work experience currently includes being a nanny and sales-trained model for apparel marts.”

Savannah Mullins

Savannah is a realtor. She is also one of the Shooting Stars for the Houston Astros.

According to TV Overmind, she is slated to work as a dancer for the 2020 season.

Madison Prewett

Madison, or Madi, won The Price Is Right last year and took home $8,000.

She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in communications and went to seminary school at Highlands College. Her father is Chad Prewett, a basketball coach in Alabama.

She’s made headlines in recent days for commenting on her own photo from her Finsta (fake Instagram) account. She wrote, “You are so genuine and real,” in the comments section.

Hannah Ann Sluss

A former beauty pageant queen, Hannah Ann has been a controversial figure this season. She interrupted Peter a number of times during the first cocktail party and has since developed quite a dramatic relationship with fellow contestant Chelsea Weier.

The 23-year-old, who is good friends with Hannah Godwin, is a model, repped by Wilhelmina Models.

Hannah received the first impression rose this season on the show.

Lexi Buchanan

Lexi is a 26-year-old marketing coordinator from New York City. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended Florida State University.

Lexi was originally in a serious relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and the two moved to NYC together. However, they ended up breaking up to pursue their respective passions.

Natasha Parker

Natasha, 31, earned her bachelor’s in Television Writing and Producing at Columbia College. She also worked at HBO in Marketing for five years before working on campaigns for Insecure, Succession, and 2 Dope Queens. She has since “embarked on the freelance producing words,” according to Cheat Sheet.

ABC’s bio lists Natasha as an “event planner”.

Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna is one of the younger contestants of the season, at age 22, and hails from British Columbia.

She works as a fashion blogger already has a ton of Instagram followers. Some fans may remember that on night one, she had a minor freak out after not receiving the first impression rose. She has been freaking out at rose ceremonies since night then.

Deandra Kanu

According to the Bachelor Wiki, Deandra spent a lot of time growing up in Nigeria, which is where her father was born. She grew up with a whopping ten siblings.

Harrison has said of Deandra, “I’m telling everybody — just get over the fact we’re leaning into the windmills,” Harrison said. “We’re leaning into all aviation jokes, whether it’s mile-high, turbulence. You’re gonna get it all.”

On her Youtube channel, Deandra is all about the lifestyle, health, and beauty content.

Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, a fellow former pageant queen, won Miss Iowa USA in 2017. S

When she isn’t working, she enjoys exercising and traveling. She currently works for Tom James, a bespoke clothing company.

Victoria Fuller

Fuller used to date country star Chase Rice.

