‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 2 Live Spoilers & Recap

Season 24 of The Bachelor got off to a fast start with its three-hour premiere last week. Bachelorette Hannah Brown appeared not once but twice, the second time crying while she and Peter Brown talked about their feelings for one another.

It’s up in the air if she’ll be disrupting the season further. Host Chris Harrison tells us that the production team thought Hannah and Peter made for “riveting” television and that he thinks Hannah is a “trainwreck” in the most beautiful way.

Harrison also dished the dirt on the flash-forward the show teased us with for the finale, which he calls “gut-wrenching.” Apparently, Peter is in for some news that “turns everything on its head.”

For now, follow along with our live recap of episode 2, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. All times Eastern.

