‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 3 Live Spoilers & Recap

If you thought “champagne-gate” was drama on The Bachelor, wait until Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss try to sort things out on this week’s episode. The episode description promises that “Hannah Ann and Kelsey attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse.”

In fact, host Chris Harrison recently told Heavy that Hannah Ann is at the center of “a lot of drama” this season. But that’s not all. Guess who else is at the center of the drama this week? Alayah Benavidez. This under-the-radar bachelorette is about to be all up in everyone’s business. Find out more about here in our profile of Alayah.

There is also a group date where the women compete in a pillow fight tournament, plus a one-on-one date for Victoria Paul where she opens up to Peter Weber about her heartbreaking children.

Who will make it to the finale? Viewers will just have to keep watching, but Harrison has teased for us that “it is a shocking, riveting, gut-wrenching ending.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

