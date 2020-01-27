‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 4 Live Spoilers & Recap

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and his 15 remaining bachelorettes say goodbye to the beaches of Southern California and head for the heart of Rock and Roll in Cleveland, Ohio. Victoria F. and Kelsey each get a solo date, while the group date sees the ladies put through their paces by two Cleveland Browns football legends, wide receiver Josh Cribbs and cornerback Hanford Dixon, as they prepare to compete in “The Bachelor Bowl.”

Plus, one of the most controversial contestants of the season comes back during this episode, much to the dismay of the other ladies.

Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

