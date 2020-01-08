ABC announces ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Listen to Your Heart’

On Wednesday, January 8, ABC announced a new Bachelor spinoff. It is titled “Listen to Your Heart.” It premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features 20 single men and women who will embark on a journey to find love through music.

“Think The Bachelor meets A Star is Born. It will serve as a spring bridge between The Bachelor and next summer’s Bachelorette,” announced ABC president Karey Burke to the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour audience.

The Format

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business.

Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

As for who the big names from the music industry might be, ABC is staying fairly mum for now, but ABC president Burke tells Heavy that senior vice president of alternative programming Robert Mills is the one to speak with about that.

Many Bachelor viewers know that Mills is an active tweeter during the show, interacting with fans and enjoying the social aspect of Bachelor viewing. So if you have any dream people from the music industry you think would fit in well on Listen to Your Heart, hit him up on Twitter with your suggestions.

The Contestants

“There is a possibility” that there will be returning Bachelor franchise contestants, Burke tells Heavy, though she does say that the contestants will have to have musical talent.

“Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music,” says Burke. “It’s an attempt to capture, I think, what we all know, which is that love and emotion and music are inextricably intertwined and how people find each other through songwriting. That kind of storytelling and singing is really the thrust of the show.”

As for Jed Wyatt specifically, who is a singer/songwriter that became engaged to Hannah Brown during last summer’s Bachelorette (though the two broke up shortly thereafter when it came to light that Wyatt had a girlfriend), Burke says he may be involved.

“You know what? Anything can happen. Tune in and find out,” says Burke.

Burke says that The Bachelor and its spinoffs continue to be incredibly popular for ABC, so creating another spinoff is the next logical step. Indeed, The Bachelorette ranks as summer’s No. 1 TV series among adults 18-49, and Bachelor in Paradise is Monday‘s No. 2 series of the summer, behind only The Bachelorette.

