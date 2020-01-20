Are Banks Open for the Martin Luther King Jr Day Holiday 2020?

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means most federal businesses and government-run services are closed. There is also no mail delivery today, most public schools are closed, and nearly all banks are closed on January 20, 2020. While most banks are closed, a few may choose to stay open, so we always recommend checking with your local branches to be sure. However, your bank is most likely closed today.

It’s worth nothing that many financial institutions have online and mobile banking options, as well as ATM machines that you’ll still be able to access — even if your local branch is closed. Keep reading for details on typical bank holiday hours of operation:

Most Banks Are Closed on MLK Day, 2020, Including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase & TD Bank

The majority of U.S. banks are closed today as most banking institutions follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, which is the nation’s central bank. That includes most Bank of America, Chase, Capital One, and Wells Fargo bank locations.

According to The Holiday Schedule, some Wells Fargo locations may be open, although most are likely closed. Some banks located in other retail outlets, such as Walmart and various grocery stores, may also remain open for the day. The site states, “Please be aware that Wells Fargo is one of very few banks that are open on many National Holidays. Do not assume if another bank is closed that every bank is closed. If the holiday is not listed below, Wells Fargo Bank will not be closed for that holiday.”

The following banks are scheduled to be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

TD Bank has occasionally remained open on minor federal holidays (such as MLK Day) in the past, but the TD site reports that most branches are closed this year. “We’re closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20. But you can still bank with us right here. Or call 1-888-751-9000,” the website states.

Banks Are Closed on Most Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day & Veterans Day