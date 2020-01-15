Bethany Stout Update on My 600 Lb Life Season 8 Episode 3

Bethany Stout, a former addiction counselor from Oklahoma, is the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life. Bethany’s weight had become so dangerous and unmanageable that her children have had to step in to care for her, prompting her to seek out the care of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to try to shed some weight and get her health back on track.

The description of Season 8 Episode 3, titled “Bethany’s Story,” reads, “Bethany has two daughters who live in fear of losing their mom to her food addiction. Once an addiction counselor, Bethany has gotten so big that she can no longer work. Now she risks losing her life, if Dr. Now can’t help her curb her own addiction.”

Bethany’s episode airs tonight, January 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. Here’s what we know about the Oklahoma native ahead of tonight’s debut:

Bethany Suffered From Food Addiction Since Childhood

Bethany weighed 607.9 pounds when she first began her weight loss journey with Dr. Now; although the former counselor knows that her weight is unsustainable, she notes on tonight’s episode that the hardest part of her journey, “is not having the food and snacks I want.”

According to her blog Bariatric Mama, Bethany’s weight started to get out of control at a very young age. The reality star states that her parents weren’t around much, so her grandmother stepped in and raised her. “She definitely made sure I was always fed,” Bethany remarks during tonight’s episode.

Her weight got worse and worse as she got older, and by the time she was 13 she weighed close to 300 pounds; two years later, when she was just 15-years-old, Bethany was up to 400 pounds. Over the course of the next decade and several abusive relationships, Bethany continued to gain weight, using food as a coping mechanism and an emotional crutch.

However, during her twenties, Bethany eventually met and married her husband Sheldon and gave birth to her first daughter Isabella. She got her weight under control following Isabella’s birth and went back to school to finish her undergraduate degree; Bethany then went on to get a masters, ultimately starting her own treatment center for people with drug and alcohol addictions.

Although her life seemed to be under control during her late twenties, she unfortunately had a major setback with her weight after giving birth to her second daughter. Following Zowie’s birth, Bethany suffered from severe postpartum depression, and she once again “found solace in food,” according to her blog.

Bethany Believes There is a ‘Magic Solution’ to Lose Weight, According to Dr. Now

“I know I’m running out of time. There has to be a way for me to get help.” Bethany’s food addiction has left her fearing for her life. Follow her journey on a new #My600lbLife TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/uh7a84yEQl — TLC Network (@TLC) January 15, 2020

Bethany notes in the clip above that her food addiction has “already taken my ability to function, my job, and my family – just about everything.” She adds, “the only thing left is for it to physically take my life,” which is what finally prompted her to seek help. Although she struggled with Dr. Now’s strict diet in the beginning, the reality star eventually managed to lose 69 pounds in order to get approved for her sleeve surgery, and then another 30 after undergoing the procedure, according to Distractify.

However, Dr. Now isn’t impressed with her progress during tonight’s episode, and believes she should be losing more weight following her surgery. He urges her to see a psychotherapist to help her address the root of her food addiction, but Bethany staunchly refuses. “She seems to think there is a magic solution [to lose weight],” the renowned bariatric surgeon tells the cameras.

Bethany basically ends up proving his theory right, and states that she is “frustrated because the surgery was supposed to make everything easier and I don’t feel like it is right now and I don’t understand why. I just thought the surgery would take away the cravings,” she tells the cameras. Bethany & Dr. Now Eventually Part Ways, But She is Still Attempting to Lose Weight on Her Own So where is Bethany today? Did she eventually find some motivation to finish Dr. Now’s program, and did she finally agree to see a therapist about her food addiction? Unfortunately, things don’t go so well following her sleeve surgery, and according to Distractify, Dr. Now decides to stop seeing Bethany as a patient during her recovery. Although Dr. Now insists that Bethany’s therapy will be covered financially, he believes she has no desire to face her emotional past and deal with her unresolved issues regarding her addiction. “She’s playing a very risky game,” Dr. Now tells the cameras, “because it’s only going to be a matter of time before her body starts breaking down more than it already has.”

Bethany also notes that she isn’t “getting what she needs” out of Dr. Now’s program, and the two eventually decide to part ways. These days, Bethany is still attempting to lose weight; she continues to run her blog “Bariatric Mama” to document her weight-loss journey, and she frequently posts photos of her progress on Facebook.