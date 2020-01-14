Bianca Butti: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bianca Butti, 38, is a professional cinematographer based in Los Angeles. She made headlines after she was spotted on a date with actress Amber Heard in Palm Springs, California, on January 12, 2020.

The two women were seen kissing outside of a hotel in the area before driving away in Heard’s Mustang, according to the Daily Mail. Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp. They divorced in 2016 amid accusations of domestic violence. Since the split, Heard has also been linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Here’s what you need to know about Bianca Butti.

1. Butti’s Work Has Been Showcased at Film Festivals Including Sundance & She Recently Teamed With Bella Thorne On a Thriller Movie

Bianca Butti has been working professionally as a cinematographer for about a decade, according to her profile on IMDB. Her first listed credit was in 2011, when she worked on a short called BUNNi.

In 2013, Butti worked both behind and in front of the camera on a movie called Hank and Asha. The two main characters share love messages over video chat. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film won “Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature” at the Slamdance Film Festival.

Butti’s film credits also include work on 10 episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2013.

More recently, Butti worked on a thriller film called Leave Not One Alive starring Bella Thorne and Academy Award winner Melissa Leo. The movie is still in post-production.

Butti also notes on her professional website that her work has been featured at festivals including Sundance, SXSW, the Byron Bay International Film Festival, and the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland.

2. Bianca Butti Runs Her Own Cinematography Company Called Red Ink On Film

Bianca Butti manages her own company in Los Angeles. According to business records available on the California Secretary of State website, she founded Red Ink On Film in October of 2017.

Butti appears to handle almost all aspects of the business herself. She is listed as the CEO, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer in the registration document.

Prior to forming Red Ink, Butti had another LLC that used her name in the title. She formed Bianca Butti LLC in 2015 but formally dissolved the company in March of 2018.

3. Butti Was First Diagnosed With Breast Cancer in 2015

Bianca Butti has had a tough road the past few years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 when she was 34 years old. She explained on a GoFundMe page that she was put through a “traditional western program of chemo, surgery and radiation.”

The treatment appeared to work. Butti went into remission and was declared cancer-free. But in March of 2019, doctors told her that cancer had resurfaced in her right breast.

She shared the news on Instagram about two months after receiving the news that the cancer had returned. She espoused a confident outlook, referring to her health battle as a “dance with cancer.”

On Butti’s secondary Instagram account, which was devoted to updates about her cancer battle, she wrote in June of 2019, “New cancer journey underway! To all the wonderful supporter who originally followed me here on this IG account the first time I danced with cancer – this is the new chapter of beating cancer once and for all!!!”

4. Bianca Butti Is Using Alternative Methods to Fight Cancer the Second Time

Bianca Butti made the decision to use alternative methods to fight the breast cancer after it reemerged in 2019. Her family and friends started a GoFundMe campaign to help Butti pay for the medical treatments, as many of them were not covered by insurance due to their experimental nature.

Butti explained in a message on the site, “There is a whole world of amazing healing modalities and the hard part is navigating which ones are good for you and your cancer. We are so used to hearing from the experts who “know much more than we do.” But no one knows your body as well as you do. So I’m choosing alternatives: mistletoe, high dose vitamin c, a cutting edge procedure called cryoablation (where they actually freeze the tumor), and using nutrition, exercise, and emotional therapies to heal this from all angles.”

In July of 2019, Butti underwent surgery to freeze the tumor. The process was called Cryosurgery, in which the doctor injected the tumor with liquid nitrogen. The operation appears to have been successful. Butti has not updated her @buttibeatsit Instagram page since September of 2019.

5. Butti Studied Cinematography at San Francisco State University

Bianca Butti is a graduate of San Francisco State University. According to her professional website, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Cinema and a minor in painting and drawing.

A LinkedIn page that appears to be associated with Butti shows that she graduated in 2004.

Butti included on her website that she is “interested in the art of creating visually compelling images for motion pictures with the use of light and framing to translate complex human emotions.”

