Meet ‘The Biggest Loser’ 2020 Cast & Trainers

Reality competition series The Biggest Loser first aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016. Now after a four-year hiatus, it is back with an all-new cast of contestants ready to change their lives. The revival also boasts two new trainers and a new (old) host in Bob Harper, who was a trainer on the original series and only just took over hosting duties for season 17.

Below meet the cast and get ready to watch their transformations on season 18, which premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

The Trainers and Host

Health and fitness expert Bob Harper was a staple on the original NBC series and is excited to be back as The Biggest Loser’s host, especially after a health scare of his own two years ago left him wanting to help more people change their lives.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since suffering a heart attack,” said Harper in a press release. “I know more than ever that it’s about overall health and living your absolute best life inside and out, plus finding ways to overcome the everyday obstacles that we all face. That is what we are doing with the show. We are going to be changing lives and it is going to be big. I cannot wait to get started!”

He is joined by Erika Lugo and Steve Cook as the new trainers. Lugo will be a special inspiration to the contestants, as she reached her peak weight of 300 pounds several years ago and then vowed to lose the weight, dropping 160 pounds in two years.

Cook is a men’s fitness model, bodybuilding competitor and former D-II college football player. He also owns a gym and a fitness app called Fitness Culture.

The Cast

Teri Aguiar

Starting Weight: 256

Bio: A former Miss Missouri turned flight nurse from Columbia, Illinois.

Katarina Bouton

Starting Weight: 293

Bio: A cardiac nurse from Jacksonville, Florida.

Domenico Brugellis

Starting Weight: 323

Bio: A former chef who works as a food manager for the Department of Education in New York City.

Micah Collum

Starting Weight: 326

Bio: A former high school athlete from Oneonta, Alabama, whose mother struggled with addiction, leaving Micah to help take care of his six siblings.

Kim Davis

Starting Weight: 242

Bio: A breast cancer survivor from Mulberry, Tennessee who works as a tour guide at a whiskey distillery.

Jim DiBattista

Starting Weight: 385

Bio: A football coach and father of three from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who lost his parents at a very young age, spurring him to get healthy in order to live longer for his children.

Megan Hoffman

Starting Weight: 290

Bio: An operations and retention director at a gym, this Simi Valley, California native knows she needs to live a healthier life.

Phi Holmes

Starting Weight: 357

Bio: This school counselor from Washington D.C. started to use food as a coping mechanism after her father was gunned down when she was a young girl.

Kristi McCart

Starting Weight: 264

Bio: An attorney from Riverview, Florida, this mother of one worries that her weight may be the reason she has been unable to have a second child.

Robert Richardson II

Starting Weight: 409

Bio: This husband and father from Lafayette, Louisiana, dreamed of following his father to the NFL but a string of weight-related injuries sidelined that dream.

Delores Tomorrow

Starting Weight: 280

Bio: This Chicago native founded a non-profit that serves teen girls of color.

Kyle Yeo

Starting Weight: 302

Bio: As a closeted gay man, this Kansas City native used food to hide his true self. Now that he is out, he is ready to have his body reflect his out and proud attitude.

