Blake & Jasmin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Blake and Jasmin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today, according to their Instagram accounts. Both reality stars frequently update their profiles and post pictures of each other, and Blake recently posted a beautiful tribute to Jasmin, where he gushed about how lucky he is to have her in his life.

Although the couple appears to still be together, they are facing some issues on the show currently; Blake’s friends don’t trust Jasmin’s intentions in the U.S. and don’t believe she is supportive enough of Blake’s music career.

So where are the reality stars today? Did Blake and Jasmin finally tie the knot and move in together? Here’s what we know about their relationship:

The Reality Couple Met Online & Had an Immediate Connection

Blake, a 29-year-old audio engineer and music producer from California, and Jasmin, a 27-year-old model from Finland, met online and quickly fell in love. Blake decided to fly to Finland to meet his long-distance girlfriend in person, and the reality stars were engaged before he left.

Although Blake is clearly head-over-heels smitten with his Finnish beau, his friends are concerned that Jasmin — whose sister is already in America on a green card — is only with Blake for a visa. However, Blake doesn’t seem to share their concerns, and believes he and Jasmin are meant for each other.

“When I first saw Jasmin online, I thought she was beautiful,” Blake said in a clip shared by TLC. “I could go on and on and on… I wanted to know who she was. Her profile said she was in L.A. but she tells me she’s in Finland. So I’m just like, ‘Damn okay, this isn’t going to work,’ but at the same time, I really wanted it to.”

He added, “I kept going back and forth from L.A. to Finland. I realized I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life. I asked her to marry me and she said yes.”

Blake Recently Posted an Emotional Tribute to Jasmin on Instagram

While it’s unclear at this time if the two are married yet, it’s obvious that they are head-over-heels still smitten with each other based on their social media pages. Not only does Jasmin frequently post sweet photos of the two together (always accompanied with adorable, gushy captions like “a love like no other” and “my heart”), Blake has made it very clear that he loves and supports his woman, despite how they are portrayed on the show.

He recently posted a beautiful tribute to Jasmin on Instagram, writing, “The fact that I get to see her smile every day, reminds me of all the nights I worked, the beats/productions I sold, and all the clients I’ve recorded, just to see her…and it was TOTALLY worth it. We’re growing as one and its the greatest thing ever. We shun negativity out of our lives just by simply reminding ourselves that, it’s US, not them.

I got her here on my own. I’m taking care of her on my own. I could care less what anyone says. This woman is my everything, my [world]. I love u @jasminaniel.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch Blake and Jasmin on 90 Day Fiancé and see how their love story plays out in the end.

