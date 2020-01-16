Blend on Main Restaurant Gets Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

Fox’s show Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back visited Blend on Main restaurant in Manasquan, New Jersey. The episode, titled “Blend on Main” airs Wednesday, January 15, 2020 and will follow Ramsay and crew as they bring the restaurant back from disaster.

The episode synopsis says that the crew will find a restaurant in a tourist town struggling to stay afloat in the offseason. It mentions a “passionate owner who doesn’t trust his staff.” They will give the restaurant a renovation, a new menu, and hope for the future.

Executive chef and owner Lou Smith opened Blend on Main in early 2014. The episode of 24 Hours was filmed in October 2019.

The Producers Reached Out to the Owner Directly

According to an interview on Blend on Main’s website, producers for 24 Hours reached out to owner Chef Lou in late August of 2019. He somewhat hesitantly agreed one meeting with the producers at first, but he agreed to be on the show after a few conversations. He did not initially know that they were producers for 24 Hours though, as most of the conversation is done through producers and they don’t always reveal what show they’re working for.

It took some time for Lou to realize that Gordon Ramsay was actually at the restaurant, saying he was totally blindsided. His wife, Tara, said she was also blindsided when he showed up. They didn’t know it was his show at first, just knowing they’d be on a TV show, hoping for publicity.

“Little did I know it was the big bad wolf! Gordon Fricken Ramsay. I was looking for the publicity to help get things moving and generate business. They say any publicity is good publicity, right?” Chef Lou said.

Both Chef Lou and Tara said Ramsay was a nice guy, even though Tara wasn’t sure about some of the angles they took in the show, saying she understands that they need angles for the drama though.

Reviews For the Restaurant Are Positive

On the Yelp page for “Blend by Chef Lou,” there are 172 reviews with an average of 4 stars. Since the show’s visit and renovation in August, there are only seven reviews, but all but one are positive reviews. User Norma Severs D wrote that they were surprised Gordon Ramsay did a remodel on Blend, since it was always one of their favorite restaurants.

“Well no worries! We were a party of six and all ordered different menu items. Everything was perfect from appetizers to salads to entrees. And don’t worry, they still have the delicious pretzel rolls and raspberry mustard sauce. The decor has been updated as well as the sound proofing in the ceiling. It was as delicious as always with a slightly prettier setting. We will be back!”

The one negative review was a two-star review from user Lisa E, who wrote that Blend was a “pleasant experience” but says the filet was tasteless and the pork chop was “so Smokey it was like eating firewood.”

“Won’t return so many better places to try disappointed in Gordon Ramsay fix up sorry Chef Lou I will say the presentation was very nice, wish it all tasted as well as it looked.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page has 209 reviews and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with some reviews complimenting Chef Ramsay’s renovations. Trip Advisor and Open Table also have over 4-star average ratings for the restaurant. Positive reviews started well before the restaurant’s renovation, however, so it’s important to note it was not in as bad of a state as some other restaurants are before the show visits.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

READ NEXT: Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant is Rescued by Gordon Ramsay