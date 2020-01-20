Bob Einstein’s Cause of Death: Fans Will Miss Marty Funkhouser on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Bob Einstein’s character Marty Funkhouser was a beloved character on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sadly, with Season 10 debuting on January 19, the new season will be airing without Einstein’s charm and wit. Einstein died in January 2019.

Einstein Died of Cancer After Canceling a Season 10 Appearance for Pneumonia

Bob Einstein was supposed to be in Season 10, New York Daily News reported. Jeff Garlin, an executive producer of the show, said that after they started filming, Einstein had to cancel an appearance and couldn’t come in.

“We had already started [filming],” Garlin told New York Daily News. “What happened was, he had pneumonia and he couldn’t come in, and then he was getting better, and he was diagnosed with cancer and he was dead like maybe a few weeks later.”

Einstein was 76 when he died from complications from a recent cancer diagnosis. The type of cancer and other details were not released. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that his family asked for donations to made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Einstein’s character Marty Funkhouser was supposed to be part of Season 10’s storyline. But that wasn’t the hardest part. Einstein and Larry David were very close, and so David took his death really hard. Garlin said: “You’re talking about somebody who was a close friend of mine and Larry’s, really close, so it hit us not only creatively, but it hit us on a much deeper level personally.”

Einstein was also known for playing daredevil stuntman Super David Osborne.

His last on-screen appearance was with Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. But he was supposed to be on Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm too.

Cast member Richard Lewis recalled him as being “excruciatingly brilliant” on the show, Deadline reported. Larry David said in a statement: “Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing ‘Marty Funkhouser’ on Curb. It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We’re all in a state of shock.”

Writer David Mandel tweeted: “The comedy world will miss you.”

David Steinberg wrote about Einstein: “Loved every moment working with him on Curb. He was one of a kind. Great loss to the comedy world. We will all miss him so. #RIP.”

Einstein is survived by his wife Roberta Einstein: they were married for 40 years. He is also survived by his daughter Erin Einstein Dale and son-in-law Andrew Dale. Erin and Andrew have two children: Ethan and Zoe. Einstein also leaves behind two brothers: Cliff Einstein and Albert Brooks.

Einstein’s absence will be felt on Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s new season. Many people are already sharing on Twitter how much they are going to feel his absence from the show, even before the new season premieres.

One fan wrote: “Part of me is super excited to see this last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (comes out the 19th), but another part of me is really sad Marty Funkhouser won’t be in it. Won’t be the same. RIP Bob Einstein, a comedy legend.”

Einstein will definitely be missed this season.