Brittany Pattakos, Dr. Paul Nassif’s Wife: 5 Fast Fact You Need to Know

Brittany Pattakos is Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif’s new bride. The 29-year-old Coolsculpting Specialist has already grown an impressive social media following with 59.8k Instagram followers, and she’s had a proven positive effect on her new husband.

The fitness enthusiast has worked as a medical assistant at a Dermatology and Plastic Surgery practice, which is right in line with her husband’s profession as a Plastic Surgeon. The couple now both work at NassifMD.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brittany and Paul had a glamorous and romantic wedding

No glamor was spared when Paul proposed to Brittany. He took her out for a boat ride that led the couple to a bridge with a sign asking Brittany to marry Nassif. In response to the engagement, Pattakos wrote on Instagram, “Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend!”

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Nassif and Pattakos married in a small ceremony of 65 guests. The couple’s wedding took place in Santorini, Greece, and Brittany wore a stunning lace dress from Nektaria. Of the ceremony and celebration, Brittany said, “Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece.” The couple held a second ceremony on September 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles for 70 people prior to leaving for their Greek festivities. 2. She is 29 years junior to her husband Pattakos was born on January 3, 1991 and Nassif was born on June 6, 1962, thus making Paul 29 years Brittany’s senior. But their age difference hasn’t stopped their deep love for one another. The pair has been seen enjoying each other’s company at social events and they have spoken fondly about one another in both Botched and on their social media channels.

The couple has said that they enjoy going on double-dates with friends, including Nassif’s Botched co-star Terry Dubrow and his wife, Heather. It’s easy to say that the nearly three-decade age difference between Nassif and Pattakos hasn’t stopped them from having a great time and sharing their love with their friends and family!

3. She is passionate about fitness and has influenced her husband’s physical activity

Pattakos is committed to physical fitness, as evidenced by her Instagram bio and the pictures of herself post-workout that she frequently posts on her social media. Her passion for being fit has been contagious as she has encouraged her husband to take charge of his own physical fitness, a change that even Nassif’s co-stars have noticed by complimenting his fitness progress.

In addition to working out, Brittany is passionate about living a life filled with happiness and positive vibes. On her Instagram bio, she says that she is committed to “helping other.” It sounds like Brittany is putting a lot of good energy out into the world!

4. She’s close with Nassif’s sons

Brittany has jumped right into stepmom mode! She’s become close with all three of Paul’s sons, Gavin, 16, Collin, 13, and Christian, 13. The family of five has been seen together at holiday events, including Christmas and Easter. They’ve also shared pictures of family time spent hanging out at home.

Gavin, Christian and Collin Nassif are children of Dr. Paul Nassif and Adrienne Maloof, a star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Paul and Adrienne divorced on November 8, 2012 following a decade of marriage. Following the divorce, Maloof has been linked to Sean Stewart, son of musician Rod Stewart. Paul has said that he and his ex-wife get along very well and put their sons’ interests first in their co-parenting dynamic.

5. She is proud of her Greek heritage

Brittany is extremely proud of her Greek heritage, making it known by posting the Greek emoji flag on her Instagram profile. This past year, she celebrated Orthodox Palm Sunday with Paul and his two sons.

Pattakos is close with her family, including her twin sister, Jessica Pattakos. Twins are definitely a theme in the blended Nassif-Pattakos family as Paul’s younger sons, Collin and Christian, are twins. Maybe there will be even more twins in the family in the future, as Paul has said that he’s hoping to eventually expand the family, hopefully with a little girl!