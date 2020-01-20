Brad Pitt Jokes About His Tinder Profile at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor Screen Actor’s Guild Award, and he had a few jokes to make in his acceptance speech. In the few minutes he was on stage, he managed to throw in a joke about his Tinder profile, his status as a bad husband, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Director Quentin Tarantino’s alleged foot fetish.

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile" https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

The award-winning actor walked up to the stage, grabbed his award, and looked at it adoringly before starting his speech.

“This is great,” he said. “I’ve gotta add this to my Tinder profile.”

He Thanked Everyone in the Room

He continued his speech by talking about how he watches everything he can and said the work has been mesmerizing before moving on to thank his costars.

“I want to thank my costars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s Feet… Dakota Fanning’s feet, seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked. The cameras panned to the costars as he mentioned them, with Robbie especially cracking up at the joke.

He followed the jokes up by thanking more of his costars and people in the room. He specifically pointed out younger actors.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife, it was a big stretch” he said, laughing as the camera panned around the room, landing on Jennifer Anniston as she clapped and cheered for him. It’s likely he was joking about his relationship with Angelina Jolie, though the camera didn’t find her in the crowd.

Twitter Users Loved His Sense of Humor

Viewers instantly took to Twitter to react to Pitt’s acceptance speech. Some users tweeted about how they were going to download Tinder now that the actor said he uses the app. Others talked about the speech, saying they were looking forward to his Oscar acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt smashes that speech. The whole room loved him. 🔒 for that Oscar #SAGAwards — peter bakas (@peterbakas) January 20, 2020

Others thought he delivered what would be the “laugh of the night.”

Brad Pitt should get an additional honor from the ⁦@SAGawards⁩ for delivering the laugh of the night pic.twitter.com/lHy85orCbh — Sandy (@heretohearyou) January 20, 2020

Another Twitter user described Pitt’s speech as “everything it needed to be. Relevant, witty, humble and hilarious.”

Pitt won for his performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. He has won two awards for the performance so far this season including the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Award. It’s likely that he will be awarded the Oscar Award in the same category since historically, actors who sweep the other award shows are well-received at the Oscars.

The award marks Brad Pitt’s first individual SAG Award. He said he took the inspiration for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth from Tom Laughlin’s portrayal of Billy Jack.

The 56-year-old actor earlier quipped at that his goals in life right now are pretty simple.

“My goals in life now are pretty simple, just to be happy, stay healthy, and not get into a financial situation where I have to do Ocean’s 14. We’ll see!” He said at the National Board of Review Gala.

