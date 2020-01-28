Bradley Cooper Did Not Pee Himself at 2020 Grammy Awards

Bradley Cooper did not pee himself at the 2020 Grammy Awards, contrary to a viral video. The video is a scene from “A Star Is Born,” in which Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, does pee himself on stage while Ally, Lady Gaga, accepts an award. The video began to spread after it was posted on Twitter by a user named Kev. or @Kubr1cks on January 26.

You can watch the video here:

After the video went viral, Kev joked on Twitter, “im being held accountable of bradley cooper’s hypothetical suicide because of my tweet i hate this app😭.” He later tweeted, “the amount of “you’re dumb!” and “watch more movies” comments i woke up to is so funny to me.” On his Twitter bio, Kev describes himself as a “low budget patrick bateman.” Patrick Bateman is the lead character from novel and movie, “American Psycho.”

Despite the fact that Cooper and Lady Gaga had three “A Star Is Born” nominations at the Grammy Awards, neither was in attendance. TMZ reported that Lady Gaga was too busy with possible Super Bowl commitments. The Super Bowl takes place the Sunday after the Grammy Awards. Cooper’s reasons for not attending are unknown.

The three nominations were Song of the Year for “Always Remember Us This Way”, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for A Star Is Born and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again” Film Version. The album for the movie dropped in October 2018, four days after the Grammy deadline for 2019, hence why the movie had awards going into the 2020 ceremony. Lady Gaga and Cooper took home the awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

When it was reported that Cooper and Gaga would perform “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards, and that, in Cooper’s words, the performance would be “unorthodox,” comedian Jaboukie Young-White tweeted, “he gone pee.”

Around the time of the release of the movie, Cooper told Vanity Fair that he remained “in character” while directing the Grammy scene. Cooper said, “Thank God the actors were willing to allow me to direct them sort of in that state because it was easier to stay in that space. It just took me a little longer to communicate what I wanted.” Cooper went on to say in the interview that he has not had a drink for 15 years.

