Brice Armstrong Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brice Armstrong, the voice actor and narrator of “Dragon Ball Z.” Armstrong’s death came seven days after his 84th birthday.

Armstrong is survived by his six children, daughter Robin Armstrong, Sons Joshua Armstrong and wife Marianne, Joseph Armstrong, Paul Armstrong and wife Rebecca; Matthew Armstrong and wife Emily; Anthony Armstrong and wife Nha. Armstrong was preceded in death by his wife, Marianna Ash-Armstrong, who sadly died in 2008. Armstrong passed away on January 10.

The news of Armstrong’s sad passing was announced by his representatives at the Mary Collins Agency on January 19. A statement from the group read in part, “Although many of you might not know Brice’s work, as he retired in 2009, many more of you knew Brice as an exceedingly talented voice actor, and a very sweet, funny guy.” The statement added that Armstrong passed away at his home due to natural causes.

1. Armstrong Was a Member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Brice Armstrong in DBZ KaiVoice Clips for both are from Bodukai 1 2019-08-01T19:06:27.000Z

Armstrong was a native of Dallas, Texas. Following his retirement in 2009, the voices that Armstrong portrayed were recast. Among Armstrong’s credits, in addition to “Dragon Ball Z,” he voiced characters on “Barney & Friends,” where he did the voice of Miss Etta Kette, “Samurai 7” and “Case Closed,” according to his IMDb page.

Thanks to his announcing on Texas radio over the years, Armstrong was celebrated in 2004 with an induction into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

2. James Earl Jones Once Told Armstrong, ‘I Wish I Had Your Voice Control’

According to Collins’ statement, James Earl Jones once told Armstrong, “I wish I had your voice control.” The tribute statement added that Armstrong was camera shy and was reluctant to take photos. Although behind the microphone, Armstrong was known for his impressions of Hollywood icons such as a Cary Grant, Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne.

3. One of Armstrong’s Colleagues Called Him ‘The Kindest, Funniest Person I’ve Ever Known’

Anime Voice Comparison- Captain Ginyu (Dragon Ball Z)Who's your favorite Captain Ginyu voice? Who do you want to hear next? Make sure you comment, rate, & subscribe for more content. Follow me on Twitter:https://twitter.com/Behelit89 2017-11-16T02:01:55.000Z

The agency includes a quote from fellow voice actor, Christopher Sabat who said, “Brice was the kindest, funniest person I’ve ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood–not the attitude you’d expect from such an industry legend.” Another voice actor, Ric Spiegel, said, “I like to think Brice is sitting on a stool in the big recording booth in the sky, leaning forward into the mic and announcing, ‘Sally Forth!’ No second take needed.” Commenting on the statement, Armstrong’s daughter, MaryAnne Armstrong, “A girl couldn’t ask for a kinder, sweeter, funnier Father in Law than Brice. Love you Dad.”

A fundraiser has been set up which asks fans to donate to one of Armstrong’s favorite charities, Heifer International, a group that fights hunger and poverty.

4. Armstrong Was Replaced by R. Bruce Elliot on ‘Dragon Ball Z’

My tribute to Brice ArmstrongBrice Armstrong a voice actor who used to work at Funimation, who did narrations for Dragon Ball as well as voice in various animes such as Fullmetal Alchemist and Spiral passed away on January 10th and this is my tribute for him. As I have mentioned before this might not be great as I don’t have good software to make it but I hope you like it. #dragonballz #dragonball #fullmetalalchemist #bakithegrappler #fruitsbasket #fruitsbasketanime #thegalaxyrailways #yuyuhakusho #basilisk #Samurai7 #kiddygrade #BriceArmstrong 2020-01-20T21:15:01.000Z

Brice Armstrong’s work on “Dragon Ball Z” was legendary. He voiced on the English-dubbed version of the show as well as on “Dragon Ball GT” and on video game versions of the show. In addition to serving as the show’s narrator, Armstrong voiced Captain Ginyu. Armstrong replaced Dale D. Kelly in 2001 on “Dragon Ball Z” for the show’s second season. Kelly had left Funimation for “unknown reasons.” Armstrong was replaced in the franchise by R. Bruce Elliot.

Armstrong can also be heard as the voice of Lord Slug on “Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug,” Igari on “Baki the Grappler,” and as Douglas on “Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus.” Armstrong also did the voice of Richard Keller for the cut Mission 9 on “Half-Life: Decay.”

5. Armstrong’s Passing Is Being Mourned by the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Community

Voice actor Brice Armstrong, narrator of the English dub of DragonBall and the voice of Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball Z, has passed away at the age of 84. Source: @AnimeNewsNet pic.twitter.com/n5YBVjx3UB — DragonBallArt&Tidbits (@DBArtAndTidbits) January 20, 2020

As news of Armstrong’s sad passing began to spread among the “Dragon Ball Z” community, fans have taken to Twitter to express their grief. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

Just received word from King Kai. It pains me to share that voice actor, Dragon Ball narrator, and legend among the anime community, Brice Armstrong has passed away at 84 from natural causes. He of course, has passed through the Other World Check-In Station. May he rest in peace. — Goku (@Goku) January 20, 2020

Brice Armstrong the voice actor of @FUNimation has died, he was 84.😔 Armstrong is best known for anime as the voice of the narrator from #DragonBall and Captain Ginyu from #DragonBallZ. He will be missed R.I.P. but his voice will live on for now. — Miguel Muniz (@MiguelM58911760) January 20, 2020

Thank You Brice Armstrong for Your Hard Work

You were the Best Dub Ginyu & Best Dub Lord Slug

Now You May Rest Easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/DfGGSAAug1 — Zurku | ズーク (@UpZurku) January 20, 2020

RIP Brice Armstrong you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fpDkQOp64U — Ranpo the fan of voice actors (@Voice_actorfan1) January 20, 2020

I was just thinking about Brice Armstrong yesterday. I’ve heard his voice when I was growing up as a kid back when I played the old Budokai games, his voice as Lord Slug, Ginyu, and of course the narrator for Dragon Ball. So sad he passed away, but I always thought he was great! https://t.co/TsBQ9rNUZz — Anthony DeLoreto 😛👅🤟🏻 (@TonyD1798) January 20, 2020

Brice Armstrong has passed away age 84. He was the voice of Captain Ginyu, Lord Slug, and most impactful for me the narrator for the original Dragon Ball. His storybook voice really defined the mood of Funi's dub of that show for me.https://t.co/d1yQCrGs9m — KBABZ (@KBABZonTV) January 20, 2020

Just learned of the passing of Brice Armstrong, Narrator of Dragon Ball and voice of Captain Ginyu. His voice really set the tone of this wacky and cool series we had acquired back in day. Powerful pipes and larger than life character. Rest In Peace, Brice. @FUNimation pic.twitter.com/F75bnTLsNV — Sonny Strait (@sonnystrait) January 21, 2020

RIP Brice Armstrong

The words he says here stuck with me ever since I first heard them and to this day I think they're extremely true to anyone doing VO.

Thank you for all of your work, it will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/fpcToMq7kW — Bart/stay night !!2 DAYS!! (@Bartosz_Gawlik) January 20, 2020

Actually crying about the passing of Brice Armstrong, he’s been such an iconic voice through my whole life. Rest In Peace Brice, thank you for one of my favorite narrator voices of all time, & being the best Captain Ginyu, you were a huge part of my childhood, thank you so much — Dom (@StaticOnSet) January 20, 2020

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School