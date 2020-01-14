Brock Davies, Scheana Shay’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules debuted her new beau, Brock Davies, at the end of 2019. Now that we’re in 2020 and their relationship is going strong, we’re ready to find out more about the attractive man Scheana has on her arm.

Brock Davies was born in New Zealand and has lived all over the world, including Australia, France, and the United States. This man-of-the-world owns his own training gym and is a dad of two. Bonus: Many of the Vanderpump Rules cast members have given their approval and good reviews of Brock!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The couple debuted their relationship in November 2019 Scheana and Brock made their relationship known with an impressively acrobatic photo posted to Scheana’s Instagram during a trip they took to Bali. Scheana indicated the couple’s relationship status with a caption that read, “Single Scheana died in Bali…”

Davies was a guest on Scheana’s podcast Sheananigans on November 29, 2019, thus publicly confirming their relationship. Scheana encouraged her social media followers to tune into the “Friendsgiving” episode of her podcast for all the details on her new romance.

2. He played professional rugby

Brock began playing professional rugby at the age of 19. He played rugby in France, England, and Australia. The teams and associations he’s played for include the Randwick Rugby Union, USA Rugby, and Montpellier Rugby League. At 6’1″ and 250lbs, he certainly has the build to play impact sports!

Davies has also been affiliated with the NFL as a player for the New England Patriots. He proudly boasts his ties with the league by including it in his Instagram bio. Prior to joining the NFL, he played football for Colorado State University, where he played defensive lineman.

3. He works as a personal trainer

Brock has clearly found his passion in physical fitness and helping others be their best selves as he moved on from his rugby career and became a personal trainer and gym owner. Currently, he owns two F45 gyms. James Kennedy has described Scheana’s new beau as being “quite the hunk,” commenting on his bulky form.

Davies is more than a fitness fanatic, though. He’s also a father to two kids, a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli. His Instagram shows the quality time he spends with his two little ones, and the trio is super cute!

4. He’s thrown shade at Scheana’s ex-husband

Prior to dating Davies, Scheana was married to Mike Shay. The pair was married for three years before divorcing in 2017. Apparently, Brock isn’t a fan of Scheana’s ex-husband because he’s thrown shade his way, saying to Schean that, “You just haven’t been with a man. Let’s just say that.”

In response to Brock’s shade, Scheana has said about her ex-husband that he is a “great person. I loved him. I married him, obviously.” It seems like Scheana recognizes both the good and the bad in her past relationships and she’s ready to move forward with Brock. Let’s hope that the two keep drama out of their relationship and enjoy smooth sailing.

5. He’s from Australia

Brock hails from “The Land Down Under,” AKA Australia. He moved to Los Angeles X. Davies has been able to share his homeland with Scheana by traveling with her to Australia, where she shared pictures of herself with an adorable baby kangaroo!

Scheana has taken to using her platform for activism to help those affected by the wildfires in Australia. Her Instagram bio currently includes the phrase, “Australia needs our help” followed by a link to a GoFundMe supporting recovery efforts. Could it be a coincidence that she’s passionate about issues affecting Australia, or could her new beau be behind her activism? Either way, she’s using her platform for good and we support that!