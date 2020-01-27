WATCH: BTS’ Grammys Performance 2020 [VIDEO]

K-pop sensation BTS took the stage alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo for a groundbreaking performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

There was much speculation that the group would take the stage at the Grammys; the news was confirmed earlier this week on the official Grammys website.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band from Seoul. The band was originally a hip-hop group, but they have evolved in recent years to include a range of genres. The group is made up of Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin.

While their performance at this year’s Grammys wasn’t a full song of theirs, fans were still able to see them onstage at the awards.

BTS 2020 Grammys Performance Recap

there’s something about bts that makes them steal all the attention even in a short ass appearance like this one pic.twitter.com/1nhzOgAiNM — dea⁷ ✰ (@maknaechanel) January 27, 2020

BTS took the stage alongside Lil Nas X after being introduced by Ellen DeGeneres. The performance followed performances by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Aerosmith, Tanya Tucker and more.

The performance started with Lil Nas X singing by himself on a living-room set. The young star traversed the stage, revealing BTS on the set behind him.

The group sang the second verse from when they originally remixed the song. Together with Lil Nas X, the group danced and sang along “Gonna Take My Horse to the Seoul Town Road.”

As the stage continued moving, Lil Nas X sang along with Mason Ramsey as Diplo played guitar. Billy Ray Cyrus then joined him on the stage in a pink-room set to sing possibly the most popular remix of the song.

BTS rejoined the group near the end of the song, singing and dancing along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

What Does BTS Have Coming Up?

Love Yourself: Answer, the 2018 BTS album, was officially certified platinum by The Recording Industry Association of America earlier this week after being certified gold last year.

Fans of the group were upset when BTS wasn’t nominated in a whole slew of categories at the Grammys. The categories they were shunned from included Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, and Best World Album.

BTS will kick off its 2020 North American stadium tour with two dates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. They will be performing on April 25 and 26. They will also perform in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Chicago. After the North American leg of the tour, they will set out on their tour dates in Japan and Europe.

BTS’ fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21, 2020.

