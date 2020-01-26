Camila Cabello will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello is set to perform for a second consecutive year at tonight’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Last year, she performed her hit “Havana” at the awards show, and tonight she is scheduled to perform “Señorita.” Her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards was officially announced on January 15, 2020.

Born on March 3, 1997 as Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao in Cojimar, Cuba, the former Fifth Harmony band member rose to A-List fame with her single “Havana“. Her performance tonight will mark her third appearance on the Grammys stage. She spoke in support of the DREAM Act at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in 2018, then performed at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

Has Camila Cabello won a Grammy?

While Cabello is a current nominee, she has never won a Grammy Award. She is currently nominated for the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” alongside Shawn Mendes for their song “Señorita.” In addition to this year’s nomination, Cabello holds a total of three nominations, including “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her song “Havana (Live)” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her record “Camila” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

This past week, Cabello and Mendes made headlines after joking that they would accept the award in their underwear if they were to win a Grammy. In an interview with Radio.com, Camila said, “If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did — that’s a promise,” and then followed with, “Just kidding. It’s not. I gotta work out before I do that.”

Who are the other performers?

The other performers on the call sheet for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards include a mix of veteran performers, music industry icons, and newcomers. Artists scheduled to perform include the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalia, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Bonnie Raitt, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, and Tyler, The Creator.

Aerosmith will be honored with the MusiCares Person of the Year award, and they will mark a nearly 30-year milestone since their first performance on the Grammy stage at the 33rd annual Grammy Awards in 1991. The show will be aired at 8:00PM EST on Sunday, January 26, 2020.