Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Father in Grammys Performance

Grammy nominee Camila Cabello paid tribute to her father, Alejandro Cabello, in a touching performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The singer-songwriter performed her song “The First Man,” singing in front of a projector that showed home videos of her with her father.

At the end of her performance, she walked down off the stage to sing directly to her father, who was in tears. Once the song was over, they embraced in an emotional moment.

camila cabello singing to her dad at the grammy’s. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/mIYRL1zGB1 — 𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘮 ☽ (@whyemptywords) January 27, 2020

This is not the first time Cabello has paid tribute to her father. The Won’t Let Go singer-songwriter has taken to her social media pages in the past to express appreciation for her father.

The Pair Walked the Red Carpet Together

Cabello notably did not walk the carpet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, choosing to walk the carpet with her father instead. Her father was her date for the night.

On December 9, 2019, Cabello took to Instagram to post about her dad.

“You don’t even know how much it means to me now / that you were the first man that really loved me,” she captioned the post, quoting her recently released song. “Guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man.”

She Wrote “First Man” For Him

Camila Cabello with her father at the #Grammys backstage pic.twitter.com/ggYQEEvvgX — Grammys 2020 (@TheAwards2020) January 27, 2020

Cabello’s recently released hit, “First Man,” which she performed at the Grammy Awards, was written in tribute to her father. Cabello released Romance, her newest album, in December. The album was inspired by the sounds of the 80s.

Cabello told Seventeen magazine that the song was written for her father about her first serious relationship. She had never brought a boy home before, so she was nervous about bringing anyone home to her father. She said that her dad felt like he was her little girl and the song holds a very deep meaning for her.

“I think that’s the first time he really felt that,” she said. “And so he felt really protective over me and I just think that is the sweetest thing. I think the song is going to be like wine to me. Like when I’m like 90 years old and if someday I’m just listening back to my songs, I think it’s going to get more and more important to me as time goes on.”

Cabello told Billboard that “First Man” is the “proudest song I’ve ever written in my life.” She said that after recording the song, she had to go into the bathroom and cry. At the time of the interview, she was still having issues listening to the song, saying that she still loses it when listening.

Lyrics like “No I don’t need a jacket / It’s not that cold tonight / And you worry, I get it / But he’s waiting outside,” and “I swear on my heart / That he’s a good man / I know you’ll stay up late / Just waiting for me” detail what it was like for Cabello when she first started dating.

The song ends with even more emotional lyrics.

“You’re looking at me, while walking down the aisle / With tears in your eyes, maybe he deserves me / You don’t even know how much it means to me now / That you were the first man that really loved me, that really loved me / You really love me.”

READ NEXT: Are Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Still Together? Yes.