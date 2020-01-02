Carey Kelly, R Kelly’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

R Kelly was born in Hyde Park, Chicago, in 1967, as one of four siblings. He was the second youngest, with an older brother and sister named Bruce and Theresa, and a younger brother named Carey.

Both Bruce and Carey were involved in Part 1 of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary, and tonight, they will be interviewed as part of Surviving R Kelly Part Two: The Reckoning, which will explore the impact of the first installment of the series.

Read on to learn more about the youngest Kelly brother, Carey Kelly.

1. Carey Says He & Robert Were Not Particularly Close Growing up

Carey Kelly Extended Interview Part 1Carey Kelly, singer R. Kelly's younger brother, says he has nothing to gain by lying, and he does not regret taking part in the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly." 2019-01-17T06:29:39.000Z

In early January, CBS Chicago conducted an interview with Carey, who grew up with his brothers and sister in Chicago.

Asked if he and Robert were close as kids, Carey shares, “We were the average kids, you know… me and Bruce were closer.” He explains that once he was born, their mother paid Carey more attention because he was the youngest. That attention sometimes took away from her focus on Robert.

When the CBS Chicago reporter states, “It doesn’t sound like you two were particularly close growing up,” Carey responds, “Not really.” He goes on to say that although they weren’t that close, they would play basketball together and Carey constantly sought approval from his brothers.

As they got older, Carey admits to getting “into it” with Robert. “Like I said, you’ve got grown people, adults that are working with him, that did everything he said. The puppet-master.”

Carey hasn’t spoken to his brother since his acquittal on child pornography charges over a decade ago, according to ABC News.

2. He Will Be Featured in Part 2 of the Lifetime Docuseries

Carey Kelly Interview Part 1 (Exclusive R. Kelly Brother Interview) The Reckoning#SurvivingRkelly | Carey Kelly (R Kelly Brother) Interview Part 1 In the midst of the Surviving R. Kelly accusers surfacing, R. Kelly youngest Brother previously completed an interview that many did not get to hear. This is part one of this interview. Once this interview reaches 300 likes part 2 will be released immediately. 2019-01-03T22:40:05.000Z

Carey was a part of the first installment of Surviving R Kelly, and he will be part of the second part of the docuseries. On Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter sat down with executive producers Brie Miranda Bryana and Jesse Daniels to discuss the follow-up to the series.

Asked if they believe Bruce and Carey’s outlook has changed between the two docuseries, Daniels said, “I don’t know if their outlook has changed about him, but I think that for the family, they’re sad they couldn’t find a way to be together now. I think they maybe would have changed things in the past if they could have. You really see a family torn apart by this.”

Bryant added, “You really saw in Part 1 that they were conflicted. This is their brother; they love their brother. And I don’t think that really changed in interviews from Part 1 to Part 2. In Part 2, they became a little more comfortable with sharing a little bit more than they did in Part 1. I think because a lot of things started coming out and because the more you talk about it, and in the second round of interviews, the harder it is to hold things back.”

3. Carey Says His Brother Has a ‘Problem With Control’

During the interview with CBS Chicago, Carey was asked if his brother is a pedophile.

He responded, “I mean, I can’t say that for sure. I just know that he has a problem with control. I love my brother, but he do have a problem. And if anybody out there love him, they should want to see him get help.”

Carey goes on to say that his family has suffered as a result of the allegations against him– his daughter, for instance, was bullied in school.

4. Carey Has Admitted He Is Worried About His Brother Harming Himself in Jail

In a February interview with “Good Morning America”, Carey said that he was worried about his brother “harming himself” in prison. He said, “… The main reason why I say Robert might harm himself is because he won’t want to face the gangbangers [and others],” according to ABC News.

He continued, “Robert would be suicidal because he can’t do that for years. The easy way out would be for him to take his life.”

The GMA interview with Carey took place just days after R Kelly was released from Chicago jail after posting a $100,000 bail. Carey admitted, “Robert is not built for jail.”

5. He Revealed in an Interview With Tasha K That He Was Molested by His Older Sister

EXCLUSIVE | R.Kelly & Carey Kelly were TOUCHED at age 6 & 10 by their Older Sister Theresa Kelly.#tashak #unwinewithtashak #rkelly #careykelly To Purchase My Olive Leaf by DJ: https://myoliveleaf.biz/ Over 100,000 New & Used Cars From Dealers. CarMarshal. You Shop. We Negotiate. Visit: https://carmarshal.com/TashaK For Business: Ads, Mention, Unboxing, Posts, Collabs: Email- Marketing@unwinewithtashak.com Send Happy Hour Stories & Celebrity Tips Here- Phone: 404-382-8865 Email- unwinewithtashak@gmail.com AMAZON STORE: https://www.amazon.com/shop/unwinewithtashak MerchStore: https://streamlabs.com/unwinewithtashak/#/merch EQUIPMENT Camera: https://amzn.to/2C6Up7t Microphone: https://amzn.to/2LO4zcw Mixer: https://amzn.to/2ovqYT0 Lighting: https://amzn.to/2LLvyWr Computer: https://amzn.to/2PpY1Db Editing Software: https://amzn.to/2C9C89E Tashak To Purchase the Link- https://go.magik.ly/ml/ika6/ Join Me on Social Media! 🍷 Website:⏬⏬ http://unwinewithtashak.com/ Facebook:⏬⏬ https://www.facebook.com/unwinewithtashak/ Instagram:⏬⏬ https://www.instagram.com/thewinebloggerlady/ https://www.instagram.com/iamunwinewithtashak/ https://www.instagram.com/therealtashak/ Twitter:⏬⏬ https://twitter.com/unwinewithtasha SnapChat:⏬⏬⏬ https://www.snapchat.com/add/unwinewtashak Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this video and on the untkWithTashaK Youtube Channel are those of the host and or the guests and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of untkWithTashaK Youtube Channel. #tashak #unwinewithtashak #hottopics #tashak #news 2018-12-19T23:58:45.000Z

In December 2018, Carey sat down for an interview on Unwine with Tasha K. During the interview, he alleges that he was molested by his older sister, Theresa, when he was just six.

He tells Tasha K, “I was around six-years-old. She had to be about fifteen… My mom had to work and she was going to school to take care of us. My sister watched us and my mom trusted her.” He goes on to say that he was afraid to tell his mom what was going on. “I didn’t know if she was going to believe me.”

Carey tells Tasha K that the abuse went on for about six years. He says he is no longer in contact with his sister.

READ NEXT: Drea Kelly Speaks Out Against ‘Surviving R Kelly 2’ Documentary