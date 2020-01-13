Chris Harrison Says Champagne-Gate is ‘Stunningly Funny’

Season 24 of The Bachelor got off to a rip-roaring good start last week, with some early frontrunners emerging, plenty of drama, and the return of Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The episode description for this week doesn’t sound like the drama is letting up at all, as it teases something called “champagne-gate.”

“Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as ‘champagne-gate.’ Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?” teases the episode synopsis.

Heavy recently spoke with host Chris Harrison and we just had to ask about this incident, which he says will be absolutely hilarious. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving, as it apparently keeps going in a downward spiral of awkwardness.

‘Champagne-gate’ Is So Cringeworthy

Week 2 Sneak Peek: The Women Get Emotional Over Hannah Brown – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and his ex Hannah Brown clearly have unfinished business, but the ladies currently in the house aren't thrilled to have her around. Have a look the drama that unfolds next week in this preview from 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor 2020. Watch The Bachelor MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-07T07:00:14.000Z

“I can tease you that [champagne-gate] is a story that’s going to make you laugh, make you cringe, make you cry — and it has layers,” says Harrison. “There’s about five things that happen. If one of those things happened, you’d be like, ‘Damn!’ But by the time the fifth thing happens, you’re like, ‘Dammmmmnnnn,’ which like five more Ms.”

Harrison goes on to say that it is also one of the funniest things that has ever happened on The Bachelor.

“It’s stunningly funny. When people say you really must script these things — you could not script this. It’s as good as anything you’re going to see in any Oscar-nominated movie,” says the longtime host.

But Which GirlS Are Involved?

We know that Kelsey is the one who gets her champagne hijacked by a “frontrunner,” but just who is this frontrunner who makes off with the champagne? Harrison will neither confirm nor deny that it’s Hannah Ann, but… The Bachelor Instagram account spilled those beans for him.

“[Hannah Ann] is going to be in the middle of a lot of drama coming up, whether she likes it or not. It’s a roller coaster ride of a season,” says Harrison. Though in Hannah Ann’s defense, Peter looks like he is just as culpable in “champagne-gate” as she is.

He adds that for some contestants, they just don’t quite know what they’re getting themselves into when they come on the show — and sometimes it gets the better of them.

“A lot of times people kind of jump on the so-called villain or someone who’s not handling it well, but people have to understand that it does take a certain type of person to do this show. This show is not right for everybody. It does get the better of people,” says Harrison, adding, “I think a lot of people get into this thinking, ‘Oh, this’ll be fun and exciting,’ but oftentimes they find that this is a lot more serious and a lot more sincere than they ever intended.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

