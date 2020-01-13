Chase Rice, Victoria Fuller’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chase Rice, popular country music artist and Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller’s ex-boyfriend, will feature on an upcoming episode of the show, according to Reality Steve. (Warning: some Bachelor spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you).

According to spoilers released by Reality Steve, Fuller gets a one-on-one date with Peter Weber during an upcoming episode, and Weber takes her to see country music star Chase Rice. Although the pictures Steve posted shows the two dancing, kissing and cuddling at the concert, the Bachelor Nation spoiler sleuth reports that Fuller was uncomfortable during the date and practically dragged Weber out of the show afterward.

So why was Fuller so uncomfortable at what was likely meant to be a fun, romantic night out? Apparently, according to Reality Steve, Fuller used to date the country music artist before going on The Bachelor, and she was incredibly frustrated that the producers planned to involve her ex-boyfriend during her first date with Weber.

Here’s what we know about Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller’s relationship, as well as her awkward first date with Weber at Rice’s concert:

Fuller Was Angry With the Bachelor Producers For Arranging the Concert Date

It’s unclear just how long Fuller and Rice dated before The Bachelor, but it’s clear that she was definitely not comfortable attending one of his concerts with her new (hopeful) beau. According to Reality Steve, Fuller and Weber spent their date at Cedar Point, where they enjoyed a day filled with rides and carnival games.

Steve reports that the two finished their date off with a Chase Rice concert, where they were greeted by excited fans. However, it doesn’t look like Fuller realized who they were going to see until a bit later. At first, Weber and Fuller appeared to be having a good time dancing and kissing and snapping pictures with fans. You can check out the photos above.

However, as soon as Fuller realized whose show they were seeing, she was apparently really tense and angry at the producers for arranging such an uncomfortable date, according to Reality Steve. He posted the photo below to show just how annoyed the reality star appeared during the show.

That face you make when you find out the dude you were seeing pre-show is now performing at your 1-on-1 date with your new man pic.twitter.com/8QkkzFliZU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

“That face you make when you find out the dude you were seeing pre-show is now performing at your 1-on-1 date with your new man,” Steve wrote on Twitter.

She ‘Dragged’ Weber Away After Meeting With Rice

(VIDEO): And then you book it out of there dragging Peter behind you because you’re pissed pic.twitter.com/Flq9hFb7qP — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Steve reports that the producers even arranged for Weber and Fuller to meet with Rice after the show was over, which also didn’t sit well with the brunette beauty. “And then you book it out of there dragging Peter behind you because you’re pissed,” Steve captioned a video of the two leaving.

“Once they got offstage, Victoria was visibly upset talking to her producer with her arms crossed,” Steve added on Twitter. “Peter talked to Chase first. Then Victoria went to talk to Chase behind the tent w/ 2 camera crews filming the entire time. Soooo yeah, definitely more to this story.”

Reality Steve pointed out that Rice was following Fuller on Instagram before The Bachelor, and shortly after, he was tipped off that the two used to date. “I don’t know how serious it was, how long it was for, or how/why it ended. But don’t think for a second Victoria being on today’s 1-on-1 wasn’t done on purpose,” he tweeted. “Will be interesting to see if anything comes of it.”

Rice Says He Only Agreed to Perform on the Show to Promote His Music

According to Reality TV World, Rice confirmed he would be performing on an episode of The Bachelor‘s 24th season while walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards. During the awards ceremony, The Morning Toast hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry asked the country singer if the upcoming season would also feature him getting involved in a love triangle with Weber and Fuller.

Rice was quick to shut those rumors down, telling Oshry, “It ain’t no love triangle, I’ll tell you that.” You can watch video of the interview above, which was captured by Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram account. Rice added, “The love’s on their side. I wish them the best. I don’t know what happens there, but I wanted to go on and promote my music.”

The country star explained that he only agreed to appear on the show’s 24th season to promote his songs “Lonely If You Are” and “Eyes on You.” He noted that the producers “brought a little extra curricular activity into that,” and called the move “sneaky.”

When Claudia pointed out that he was “obviously set up,” Rice agreed, stating, “Yeah, I mean, they set everybody up. Here’s my thing – I didn’t sign up for that. That’s my problem with it.” Rice added, “At the end of the day, they had a job to do, and I don’t need to be a part of that. I mean, I went on there to promote my music, and that’s all it should’ve been. It wasn’t.”

Chase Rice is a Former NASCAR Pit Crew Member & Appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua Back in 2010

Rice is known best known for his country music career and singles such as “Lions,” “50 Shades of Crazy,” “Everybody We Know Does,” “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” “Ready Set Roll” and “Eyes On You,” among others. He also co-wrote the pop country single “Cruise,” performed by Florida Georgia Line.

His appearance on The Bachelor isn’t the first reality TV show the country star has appeared on, as he previously competed on Survivor: Nicaragua back in 2010. Before he was writing and performing his own music, he was also a member of a NASCAR pit crew, according to Country Fancast. He helped win two championships with the Lowe’s team, the publication reports.

Rice was born in Florida and grew up on a farm in Asheville, North Carolina. He remained in North Carolina for his early adult years and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played football as a linebacker.

Fuller Has a Controversial Dating History, According to Reality Steve

Several months before the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, Reality Steve claimed he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller and her controversial dating history – more so than “any other contestant he’s ever written about.”

“I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest,” Reality Steve wrote. He said the rumors had to do with Victoria having a “horrible reputation…. for being with married men.”

Due to the volume of emails and sources claiming Fuller had a checkered past involving relationships with married men, Steve did some digging and spoke directly with several women who claimed Fuller was involved with their husbands.

Steve writes, “I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.”

Fuller attempted to defend herself on Instagram regarding the rumors, claiming they were false and that she was the victim of internet bullying. She noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being.

“Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she wrote in the post above. She goes on to talk about her love for her therapy dog, who she calls her “best friend,” and ends the post on this note: “Just remember … we all have a story.”

