What Time & Date Is ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 on Netflix?

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is about to be released. Here is when you can expect to watch it in different time zones on Netflix.

‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Premieres on Friday, January 24

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 24. Like most Netflix series, all the episodes will drop at once.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 24)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 23)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 23)

In other words, if you are planning to watch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to catch an episode or two and still get some sleep before work or school the next day. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to binge some episodes as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

Here’s the original announcement about the date of Sabrina‘s release.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Part 3 Date Announce | NetflixKnock knock knock on the gates of Hell…On January 24th, she's back. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3.

Spoilers for Season 2 below.

When we left Part 2 of Season 2, Nick Scratch had sacrificed himself, trapping the Dark Lord inside him. This was heartbreaking for Sabrina. Lilith took Nick (with the Dark Lord) back to Hell to stop the apocalypse. Nick sacrificed himself to prevent the world from being destroyed in an apocalypse, but now Sabrina is left mourning his absence.

But she’s not one to just sit around and be sad. At the end of the season, she, Harvey, Roz, and Theo decide that they are going to Hell to get Nick back. This will likely be a big focus for Season 3. Meanwhile, Prudence is trying to find Father Blackwood and punish him for his crimes, including poisoning his own coven. She and Ambrose are off to hunt him down.

Here’s the cast recapping Seasons 1 and 2 (technically called Parts 1 and 2).

Official Cast Recap of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Parts 1 & 2 | NetflixIt's almost time. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premieres January 24, and to get you ready, CAOS cast Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo andTati Gabrielle tell you everything that happened on the show so far, in an epic recap of parts 1 and 2.

Sabrina has already been renewed for Season 4 (i.e. Part 4.) The fourth season renewal was announced before Season 2 even returned, according to Hollywood Reporter.

As for when we’ll see Season 4, there’s no word on that yet. The premiere dates for each season have not had any consistency or pattern. Part 1 premiered on October 26, 2018 with 10 episodes right before Halloween. Then a Christmas special premiered on December 14, 2018 that was part of Part 1. Part 2 premiered with nine episodes on April 15, 2019. Now Part 3 is premiering with eight episodes on January 24, 2020. There’s no word yet on how many episodes Part 4 will have or when it will premiere.

